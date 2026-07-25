Portland Trail Blazers Post 3-Word Ja Morant Message

The Portland Trail Blazers are making Ja Morant feel welcome in his new NBA home.

Portland published a collaborative Instagram carousel with Morant on July 24, showing the newly acquired guard touring the organization’s facility and posing beside a large Rip City logo. The Trail Blazers attached a three-word caption to the photos: “Feels like home.”

It was a brief message, but it reinforced the larger theme surrounding Morant’s move to Portland. The former Memphis Grizzlies centerpiece is receiving an opportunity to reset his career with a franchise betting that a different environment can help him recapture his All-Star form.

Trail Blazers Welcome Ja Morant to Portland

The carousel included Morant wearing Trail Blazers gear inside the team facility, including a red Portland shirt beneath a black jacket.

Portland’s post came less than a month after the Trail Blazers acquired Morant from Memphis in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. No draft picks were included in the reported package, allowing Portland to add a former All-NBA guard without sacrificing future selections.

Morant also participated in an introductory media session during NBA Summer League on July 11. He described the trade as a fresh start and said he had matured following the injuries and suspensions that interrupted his final years with the Grizzlies.

“I’m just ready to work, y’all,” Morant told reporters, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic.

His comments about Portland went beyond basketball. Morant said the city’s quieter atmosphere and proximity to nature appealed to him, noting that he had recently taken an interest in activities such as fishing, kayaking and bike riding.

That makes the Trail Blazers’ “Feels like home” caption more than a generic welcome. Portland is presenting the city and organization as a place where Morant can become comfortable while rebuilding his standing around the league.

Ja Morant Trade Gives Portland Significant Upside

Morant averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 assists over 20 appearances during his final season in Memphis. He owns career averages of 22.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds and has earned two All-Star selections.

Availability remains the central concern. Morant played only 79 games across his final three seasons with the Grizzlies because of injuries and suspensions. Portland therefore is not simply betting on his talent; it is betting that a new setting can produce greater stability.

The financial commitment is substantial but not indefinite. Morant is under contract through the 2027-28 season, with salaries of approximately $42.2 million and $44.9 million over the next two years. He can become a free agent in 2028.

That structure gives Portland time to evaluate the partnership without making Morant the franchise’s long-term centerpiece immediately. Should the experiment succeed, the Trail Blazers will have acquired a dynamic playmaker near his prime without surrendering a first-round pick. Should it fail, his deal will become an expiring contract during its final season.

Portland Must Sort Out a Crowded Backcourt

The larger basketball question is how Portland will divide opportunities among Morant, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson.

Deni Avdija also handled significant creation duties last season, while Shaedon Sharpe requires touches as one of Portland’s primary scorers. That gives the coaching staff considerable talent, but it also creates potential overlap among guards who are most effective with the ball.

Morant’s speed and ability to pressure the rim offer something Portland cannot easily duplicate. The Trail Blazers now must build enough shooting and defensive balance around him to make those strengths matter.

Those decisions will come later. For now, Portland is focused on establishing the relationship.

The Trail Blazers welcomed Morant to Rip City when the trade was announced. Their latest message suggests the organization wants him to view Portland as something more permanent: home.