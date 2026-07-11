Newly-traded Ja Morant Receives Strong Motivation From New Trail Blazers Head Coach

Ja Morant will be opening a new chapter in his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers after he was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies last month.

Morant’s value has gone down over the past year, considering the off-court issues he faced and the constant injuries he battled. On the court, he has also regressed as the Grizzlies moved on from him after once treating him as a franchise cornerstone.

Despite that, the Trail Blazers are betting that the old Morant, who once captivated the league with his athleticism and knack for paint pressure, would elevate Portland to contendership in the Western Conference.

For new Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori, this was Morant’s motivation for the upcoming season.

“It’s been great. The first time I saw him, as I said, we need the Ja Marant that beat us four to two five years ago in the playoffs when we went down there,” Nori said during the NBA Summer League broadcast in Las Vegas.

Nori was referring to the 2022 NBA playoffs when Morant led the Grizzlies to a 4-2 series win in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nori was a former assistant coach for the Timberwolves, which then had Anthony Edwards as their lone go-to scorer.

Ja Morant Is Healthy And Ready To Go

Nori added that Morant has been healthy, and he expects him to be a key contributor with the Trail Blazers next season as they look to break through in the playoffs.

“He’s going to have an opportunity to play winning basketball again with a team that is ready, that’s playoff proven,” Nori said. “The conversations have been great. Not once did we talk about how we’re going to use him or playing time or anything like that. He’s just looking forward to coming out, joining this group, contributing while he can and how he can.”

Morant only played 50 games with the Grizzlies last season, due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow.

The Blazers got Morant in a bargain deal, only giving up Kris Murray and Jerami Grant, without letting go of any future draft assets.

Morant, who is just 26 years old, will play alongside veteran guards Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. He will also be a mentor for Scoot Henderson, who, like Morant, is a former No. 2 in the NBA Draft.

The team will also have Deni Avdija, who was the team’s go-to guy in the playoffs last season, on top of a solid frontline led by Donovan Clingan, Toumani Camara, and Robert Williams.

Ja Morant Assured Blazers He Will Be At His Best Self

In an interview by Jason Quick of The Athletic, Micah Nori revealed that Morant has promised to be at his best possible self in Portland.

“The way he was talking, the way he looked … the intent he had, you could just tell in his face that he missed basketball,” Nori said. “And he assured that we were going to get the best Ja and that he was going to do all the right things.”

“And I told him the background I have on him, and that they had nothing but great things to say about him, not only as a player, but as a person and a teammate. All his teammates love him.”

His fit with the Trail Blazers remains suspect with a loaded backcourt and plenty of ball handlers sharing the ball.

But one thing is for sure, Morant has a shot at redemption when he return to the court with the Trail Blazers.