Ja Morant Reveals How He Really Feels About Trail Blazers Trade

Ja Morant was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Portland Trail Blazers two months ago, ending his time with Memphis after becoming the face of the franchise for several years.

In a new video, Morant revealed his true feelings about the trade, moments after learning about it via the news.

Ja Morant’s Real-Time Reaction to Blazers Trade

In the video, Morant was in a garage and was in disbelief upon reading his trade details.

“Damn. They sent me to Portland, man,” Morant said after the moment.

The Grizzlies got forwards Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, along with $1 million in cash considerations. The blockbuster deal featured no draft capital moving in either direction, which came as a surprise, considering Morant’s star value.

It was seen as a buy-low move for the Trail Blazers.

The move signaled a complete roster reset for the Grizzlies, who moved on from their franchise cornerstone following several seasons plagued by off-court suspensions and injuries, including a left elbow UCL sprain that limited Morant to just 20 games during the previous season.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers take on the remaining two years of Morant’s rookie extension, which owes him $42.2 million for the 2026-2027 season and $44.9 million for the 2027-2028 season before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2028.

More importantly, the trade gave the 26-year-old Morant a fresh start to revive his NBA career.

In Portland, Morant will be entering a structured locker room anchored by veterans Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday.

If Morant uses this change of scenery to regain his explosive form, he could rebuild his league-wide reputation and maximize his leverage before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2028.

Ja Morant Wants To Clear His Image With The Portland Trail Blazers

Ja Morant is highly motivated entering his new team. His main motivation is rebuilding his brand and character with a Blazers squad that is regarded as one of the rising teams in the Western Conference.

“What would I like cleared up? I think you know the answer to that. My image. [That] I’m a bad guy,” Morant said in Las Vegas via ESPN. “I’m Ja. I’ve done what I’ve done in the past, but it’s been addressed and handled already. I don’t see why, years later, that’s still the topic when nothing’s happened since. If I was that guy, y’all wouldn’t be talking to me now. I wouldn’t be here.”

“New home. New team. New organization. I get to show the fans in Portland a different Ja. It’s like starting all over again. … Over the years, I’ve grown a lot and learned a lot. My mindset changed. I go into things differently now. I feel more mature, and I’m ready to work.”

Morant will join a group of playmakers that includes Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson, meaning new coach Micah Nori will have to navigate a logjam at the guard position.

Unlike his time in Memphis, where he was the offensive focal point, Morant will share playmaking and scoring duties alongside the aforementioned guards and All-Star Deni Avdija, reducing the weight on his shoulders.

The Trail Blazers reached the playoffs last season but lost in the first round against the San Antonio Spurs in five games.