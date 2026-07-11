Ja Morant Sends Scathing Message To Critics Ahead of Portland Trail Blazers Debut

Ja Morant will open a new chapter of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers after being traded by the Memphis Grizzlies last week.

Morant has been seen in a negative light over the past two years after numerous off-the-court issues and injuries on top of a regressing game.

Now with the Trail Blazers, Morant got honest about his critics, sending a scathing message to them about his reputation in the NBA.

“I’ve done what I’ve done in the past, but it’s been addressed and handled already. I don’t see why, years later, that’s still the topic when nothing’s happened since,” Morant said in his first media appearance as a Trail Blazers player.

Ja Morant’s Past Controversies

In March 2023, Morant showed a gun at a club on an Instagram Live video, leading to an eight-game suspension. Just two months later, he showed another gun in a car video, resulting in the NBA handing him a much stricter 25-game suspension.

Morant has since issued multiple public apologies and statements regarding his past controversies.

Inside the court, Morant has also taken a hit with injuries. Morant’s most recent injury is a UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) sprain in his left elbow, which sidelined him for most of the final two months of the season.

Morant’s career has been heavily interrupted by injuries over the past three seasons, limiting him to just 79 games with the Grizzlies because of a mix of injury setbacks, such as issues with his ankles, calf, and hip.

The Blazers only gave up forwards Jerami Grant, Kris Murray, and $1 million in cash considerations. No draft picks were included in the blockbuster deal.

In 20 games in the 2025-2026 NBA season, Morant averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and playing 28.5 minutes per game.

The Grizzlies failed to make the playoffs and have since moved on from the core led by Morant.

Ja Morant Will Get An Opportunity To Play Meaningful Basketball In Portland

According to new Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori, Morant is healthy and ready to go. He also motivated him by saying that he would be playing meaningful basketball in Portland.

“He’s going to have an opportunity to play winning basketball again with a team that is ready, that’s playoff proven,” Nori said during the NBA Summer League broadcast in Las Vegas. “The conversations have been great. Not once did we talk about how we’re going to use him or playing time or anything like that. He’s just looking forward to coming out, joining this group, contributing while he can and how he can.”

“It’s been great. The first time I saw him, as I said, we need the Ja Marant that beat us four to two five years ago in the playoffs when we went down there,” Nori said.

Nori was referring to the 2022 NBA playoffs when Morant led the Grizzlies to a 4-2 series win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nori was an assistant coach of the Timberwolves at the time.

In Portland, Morant will play alongside veteran guards Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson, making up one of the most stacked backcourts in the NBA.