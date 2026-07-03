Portland Trail Blazers Announce Ja Morant Update Days After Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies on June 29.

Morant, a two-time All-Star, had a tumultuous final few seasons in Memphis filled with injuries, suspensions and off-court controversies.

The Blazers didn’t trade a single draft pick for Morant, sending Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers Announce Ja Morant Update

In a hype video on social media, the Portland Trail Blazers revealed that Ja Morant will be changing his number from 12 to 2.

“12 turns to 1,” the Blazers’ account on X wrote.

Morant has worn No. 12 in high school, college and in the NBA. It has been part of his branding, but there might be a valid reason for the change.

According to Emma Watkins of KOIN 6 News, the Blazers have not issued the No. 12 jersey to any player since LaMarcus Aldridge left the franchise in 2015. Aldridge’s jersey has not been retired, but it’s only a matter of when.

“No. 12 hasn’t been worn since LaMarcus Aldridge departed in 2015, but it has not yet been retired. Although Portland hasn’t announced any plans to hang his jersey in the rafters, that could be the main reason that Morant had to go with a new number,” Watkins wrote.

Aldridge is considered one of the greatest players in Blazers history. He was in Portland for nine seasons from 2006 to 2015, with the Blazers making the playoffs five times during that span.

Ja Morant’s Promise to Blazers’ New Coach

In addition to Ja Morant, the Portland Trail Blazers also hired a new coach. The Blazers moved on from Chauncey Billups and Tiago Splitter, naming former Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori as the new man in charge on the sidelines.

Speaking to Jason Quick of The Athletic, Nori revealed that he has already spoken to Morant in Columbus, South Carolina. The coach was in Myrtle Beach with his family when the Blazers acquired Morant, who was in his hometown of Dalzell at the time.

Nori shared that Morant has been missing basketball, and he expects him to be the best version of himself in Portland.

“The way he was talking, the way he looked … the intent he had, you could just tell in his face that he missed basketball,” Nori said. “And he assured that we were going to get the best Ja and that he was going to do all the right things.” “And I told him the background I have on him, and that they had nothing but great things to say about him, not only as a player, but as a person and a teammate. All his teammates love him.”

Morant is set to team up with players like Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday and Donovan Clingan. The Blazers are coming off their first postseason appearance since 2021.