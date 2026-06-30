Ja Morant’s Feelings About Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Trade Revealed By ESPN Insider

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that Ja Morant was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The two-time NBA All-Star had spent his entire career (seven seasons) in Memphis.

He finished last year with averages of 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from three-point range in 20 games.

Via Charania: “BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN.”

Ja Morant’s Feelings About Trade Revealed

Following his report, Charania also revealed Morant’s feelings on the trade (via ESPN).

Charania: “This trade pairs Ja Morant and Damian Lillard together in Portland. This is a high upside swing for the Trail Blazers. Ja Morant’s value across the league in trades with the Grizzlies had just plummeted, but Blazers officials spoke to Ja Morant a short time ago. I’m told Ja Morant told them he’s excited to be in Portland now.”

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Social Media Reacts To Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Chris Haynes: “The Portland Trail Blazers envision a starting backcourt of Damian Lillard and Ja Morant alongside Deni Avdija on the wing. A very unconventional move that the franchise believes has upside. Ja Morant gets his fresh start. Jerami Grant and Kris Murray off to Memphis.”

Jake Fischer: “No picks changed hands in the Ja Morant trade to the Trail Blazers, but the Memphis Grizzlies did send $1 million in cash to Portland, sources say, in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.”

Yahoo Sports: “Ja Morant gave us a ton of memories for seven years while a member of the Grizzlies 💙 🐻 No. 2 overall pick (2019) 🐻 NBA Rookie of the Year (2020) 🐻 Two-time All-Star (2022, 2023) 🐻 NBA Most Improved Player (2022) 🐻 Led the Grizz to a playoff series win for the first time in seven years (2022) 🐻 Countless posters”

@SuperiorNBA: “Potential starting 5 for the Blazers PG: Ja Morant SG: Damian Lillard SF: Scoot Henderson PF: Jrue Holiday C: Shaedon Sharpe How many games is this team winning?”

Marc J. Spears: “The Sacramento Kings were eyeing the possibility of adding Ja Morant dating back to the last NBA trade deadline, but drafting Darius Acuff, Jr., recently cooled that talk.”

Looking At Portland

The Trail Blazers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-40 record.

They lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.