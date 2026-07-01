Portland Trail Blazers Coach Drops Major Jrue Holiday Update Amid Trade Rumors

Portland Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori is not treating Jrue Holiday like a placeholder after the team’s blockbuster trade for Ja Morant.

Holiday’s future instantly became one of Portland’s biggest offseason questions because the Blazers now have a crowded backcourt with Morant, Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Holiday. But Nori told The Athletic’s Jason Quick that he is flying to Los Angeles to meet with Holiday and make clear the veteran guard remains important to Portland’s plans.

Micah Nori Gives Jrue Holiday Update Amid NBA Trade Rumors

“I know a lot of people think that these are going to be chain-reaction trades — and who knows how it is going to go, but Jrue Holiday is a big part of what we’ve got going,” Nori told The Athletic. “And I just want to let him know that I’m going to continue putting him in positions to be successful.”

That does not make Holiday untouchable. Nori left room for the Blazers to consider a deal too good to pass up. But the update matters because it pushes back on the easiest assumption after the Morant trade: that Holiday is simply the next domino.

Portland has obvious reasons to listen on Holiday. He is a respected veteran, a championship guard and exactly the kind of two-way player contenders usually chase when rosters tighten around the trade market. The Blazers also have only so many minutes and touches to divide among Morant, Lillard, Henderson and Holiday.

NBA Free Agency Adds Urgency to Blazers’ Jrue Holiday Decision

But Nori’s comments suggest Portland may not be rushing to solve that problem before seeing what it has. He told Quick the Blazers can create “confusion” with small lineups, using guards who can screen, slip, pass and attack in space. Nori also said Portland’s offense will likely feature more pick-and-roll action because of its collection of ballhandlers and decision-makers.

Holiday fits that kind of plan better than a standard box-score read might suggest. He does not need to dominate the ball to help an offense, and his defense could matter even more if Portland leans into smaller guard-heavy groups. With Morant trying to reset his career and Lillard still driving the franchise’s urgency, Holiday gives the Blazers a stabilizer who can guard difficult assignments and make quick decisions.

The human element is important too. Nori said Holiday has “earned the right” to talk with him about what he is comfortable doing. For a veteran who has been moved multiple times in recent years, that is a meaningful first message from a new coach.

Trail Blazers May Not Rush Into Another Backcourt Trade

The Jrue Holiday trade rumors are not going away. His salary, résumé and fit with win-now teams will keep him in speculation as long as Portland’s roster remains this guard-heavy. If the Blazers chase a wing or frontcourt upgrade, Holiday could still become one of the cleanest ways to structure a bigger move.

For now, though, Nori has given the clearest public indication yet that Portland does not view Holiday as merely salary to flip. The Blazers may believe their four-guard look can be more than a roster logjam. They may believe it can be a weapon.

And if Holiday stays, Nori wants him to know he will have a real role in trying to make that work.

That is the practical stakes behind a coach update that could otherwise get lost beneath the louder Morant headlines in Portland this week and beyond, too.