Trail Blazers Make Key Addition of Korean Sharpshooter Ahead of Next Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will be welcoming a new player from South Korea ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

South Korean sharpshooter Lee Hyun-jung has officially signed a one-year, non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers, his agency, Epic Sports, announced on Monday.

The deal is an invitation for him to attend the Trail Blazers’ training camp later this month to compete for a spot on the Portland roster in the upcoming season.

If he does not make the final NBA roster, he can continue playing for a spot via Portland’s G League affiliate, Rip City Remix. A strong showing there could lead to his contract being converted into a two-way deal.

Portland Trail Blazers Add A Notable Shooter Ahead Of Training Camp

This comes after Lee’s notable performance in the NBA Summer League two months ago with the San Antonio Spurs.

With the Spurs in the Summer League, Lee put up 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across eight games

Lee made his best game when he scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds, and added two steals while shooting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc in a win against the Utah Jazz.

Lee, who has been a key player for the South Korean national team, is known for his quick release and deep range, stretching defenses and opening up driving lanes for teammates.

His shooting would make him a serviceable piece alongside the Trail Blazers’ guards such as Jrue Holiday, Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, and Scoot Henderson.

In college, Lee established himself as one of the most efficient perimeter sharpshooters in college basketball during his three-season tenure with the Davidson Wildcats from 2019 to 2022.

Throughout his 84 career games, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while knocking down 39.7% of his shots from beyond the arc.

His breakout campaign arrived during his 2020-2021 sophomore year, where he started all 22 games, Lee averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while becoming the first player in Davidson history to join the prestigious 50-40-90 club, a feat that even the program’s most famous alumnus, Stephen Curry, did not achieve in college.

He also set a single-season record for the Davidson program, shooting a 44.2% clip from 3-point range.

Earlier in this decade, Lee was compared to Curry because of their unmatched shooting in Davidson. Some even called him the Asian Klay Thompson, Curry’s longtime backcourt part with the Golden State Warriors.

South Korean’s NBA Dreams

Lee went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after declaring out of Davidson College, after suffering a foot injury before the draft.

Lee played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League and later competed in Australia and Japan.

For now, he is set to play for South Korea in the Asian Games in Japan before going to Portland to prepare for the NBA season.

In Portland, he gets the chance to revive his NBA dreams with a team that made the NBA playoffs last season and is welcoming back a legendary shooter in Damian Lillard.