Portland Trail Blazers Give ‘Korean Steph Curry’ a New NBA Opportunity

Lee Hyun-jung’s shooting has drawn comparisons to Stephen Curry. His latest opportunity comes with a more immediate assignment: showing the Portland Trail Blazers he can help.

Portland is adding the 6-foot-7 South Korean wing on an Exhibit 10 contract, with Lee joining training camp Tuesday, according to The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman.

Freeman reported that Lee is expected to join the Rip City Remix after camp. His agency announced the agreement earlier this month, making his arrival another step in an NBA pursuit that has taken him through college basketball, the G League, Australia and Japan.

Lee Hyun-jung Brings Shooting Credentials to Portland

The Curry comparison has a connection beyond shooting reputation: Lee played three seasons at Davidson, where the Warriors star first became a national sensation.

Lee achieved something even Davidson’s most famous alumnus did not record there.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, he became the first Wildcat to finish a season shooting at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line.

His percentages were 50.8%, 44.2% and 90%, respectively, according to Davidson’s player biography.

Lee followed that season by averaging 15.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 2021-22, shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

The “Korean Steph Curry” label attracts attention, but Lee has described another Warriors shooter as his model.

“I’m trying to play like Klay Thompson with off-the-ball moves, defense and shooting balance,” Lee said in comments published by FIBA.

His professional experience includes an Australian championship with the Illawarra Hawks. During their 2024-25 title season, Lee averaged 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

He also played for San Antonio in this summer’s NBA Summer League before attending minicamps with Boston and New Orleans and ultimately landing in Portland.

Lee Joins Yang Hansen in Portland’s Camp

Lee’s arrival gives South Korean NBA fans another reason to follow the Trail Blazers, where Chinese center Yang Hansen is entering his second season.

South Korea has an established NBA audience served by Korean-language coverage through Coupang Play. China remains a major international market for the league.

Having players from both countries could broaden the Trail Blazers’ appeal across Asia. That potential benefit does not establish a marketing motive behind Lee’s signing, and his camp invitation does not guarantee a season alongside Yang.

What Lee’s Exhibit 10 Deal Means

An Exhibit 10 agreement is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract that provides a training camp opportunity.

It can be converted into a two-way deal. It can also provide a bonus if a waived player subsequently meets the requirements for joining the organization’s G League affiliate.

For Lee, the anticipated Remix assignment would provide another opportunity to demonstrate his value within Portland’s system.

Davidson coach Matt McKillop welcomed the agreement when the school announced it.

“I was ecstatic when I heard he had a few opportunities, and I’m thrilled that he has this chance with the Trail Blazers,” McKillop said.

Making shots will introduce Lee. Defending NBA wings and contributing without possession will help determine how far this opportunity takes him.