Hi, Subscriber

Portland Trail Blazers Give ‘Korean Steph Curry’ a New NBA Opportunity

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NBL Rd 1 - Cairns Taipans v Illawarra Hawks
Getty
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Hyunjung Lee of the Hawks watches the ball after his three point shot during the round one NBL match between Cairns Taipans and Illawarra Hawks at HBF Stadium, on September 21, 2024, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Lee Hyun-jung’s shooting has drawn comparisons to Stephen Curry. His latest opportunity comes with a more immediate assignment: showing the Portland Trail Blazers he can help.

Portland is adding the 6-foot-7 South Korean wing on an Exhibit 10 contract, with Lee joining training camp Tuesday, according to The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman.

Freeman reported that Lee is expected to join the Rip City Remix after camp. His agency announced the agreement earlier this month, making his arrival another step in an NBA pursuit that has taken him through college basketball, the G League, Australia and Japan.

Lee Hyun-jung Brings Shooting Credentials to Portland

NBA G League Elite Camp
GettyHyunjung Lee of Team White handles the ball against Team Black during the NBA G League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena on May 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Curry comparison has a connection beyond shooting reputation: Lee played three seasons at Davidson, where the Warriors star first became a national sensation.

Lee achieved something even Davidson’s most famous alumnus did not record there.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, he became the first Wildcat to finish a season shooting at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line.

His percentages were 50.8%, 44.2% and 90%, respectively, according to Davidson’s player biography.

Lee followed that season by averaging 15.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 2021-22, shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

The “Korean Steph Curry” label attracts attention, but Lee has described another Warriors shooter as his model.

“I’m trying to play like Klay Thompson with off-the-ball moves, defense and shooting balance,” Lee said in comments published by FIBA.

His professional experience includes an Australian championship with the Illawarra Hawks. During their 2024-25 title season, Lee averaged 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

He also played for San Antonio in this summer’s NBA Summer League before attending minicamps with Boston and New Orleans and ultimately landing in Portland.

Lee Joins Yang Hansen in Portland’s Camp

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers
GettyYang Hansen of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center on October 14, 2025 in Portland, Oregon.

Lee’s arrival gives South Korean NBA fans another reason to follow the Trail Blazers, where Chinese center Yang Hansen is entering his second season.

South Korea has an established NBA audience served by Korean-language coverage through Coupang Play. China remains a major international market for the league.

Having players from both countries could broaden the Trail Blazers’ appeal across Asia. That potential benefit does not establish a marketing motive behind Lee’s signing, and his camp invitation does not guarantee a season alongside Yang.

What Lee’s Exhibit 10 Deal Means

Davidson v Michigan State
GettyHyunjung Lee of the Davidson Wildcats shoots a three-point basket against Tyson Walker of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 18, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina.

An Exhibit 10 agreement is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract that provides a training camp opportunity.

It can be converted into a two-way deal. It can also provide a bonus if a waived player subsequently meets the requirements for joining the organization’s G League affiliate.

For Lee, the anticipated Remix assignment would provide another opportunity to demonstrate his value within Portland’s system.

Davidson coach Matt McKillop welcomed the agreement when the school announced it.

“I was ecstatic when I heard he had a few opportunities, and I’m thrilled that he has this chance with the Trail Blazers,” McKillop said.

Making shots will introduce Lee. Defending NBA wings and contributing without possession will help determine how far this opportunity takes him.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

0 Comments

Portland Trail Blazers Give ‘Korean Steph Curry’ a New NBA Opportunity

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x