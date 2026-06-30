NBA Insider Compares Ja Morant Trade to Stunning Trae Young Deal

The NBA offseason took another unexpected turn Monday as the Memphis Grizzlies traded two-time All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers. The move ends Morant’s six-year run in Memphis and marks another major shake-up just days before free agency officially begins.

The Grizzlies will receive forwards Jerami Grant and Kris Murray in return, while Portland adds Morant to a roster that already includes Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday. As teams across the league continue reshaping their rosters, NBA insider Marc Stein offered a notable comparison between the Morant deal and another blockbuster trade earlier this year.

Marc Stein Compares Ja Morant Trade to Trae Young Move

Writing alongside Jake Fischer in “The Stein Line”, Stein described the Morant deal as another surprising transaction that arrived on the eve of NBA free agency.

“The shock trade of Ja Morant to (checks notes) Portland in a very Trae Young-like deal that, as with Young-to-Washington in January, stunningly featured no draft compensation going the Memphis Grizzlies’ way,” Stein wrote.

The comparison centered on the lack of draft assets included in the trade. Instead of receiving future first-round selections, Memphis accepted veteran forward Jerami Grant and young forward Kris Murray to complete the deal.

Morant leaves Memphis after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State. He won Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 17.8 points and 7.3 assists during his debut season before developing into a two-time All-Star.

His time with the Grizzlies, however, became increasingly interrupted by injuries and suspensions. Last season, Morant appeared in only 20 games because of calf and ankle injuries while also serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Earlier in his career, he also received a 25-game suspension after displaying a firearm in a social media livestream, following a separate eight-game suspension months earlier for a similar incident.

The move gives the 25-year-old a fresh start with Portland, where NBA TV’s Chris Haynes said the Trail Blazers plan to start Morant alongside Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija.

Memphis Grizzlies Continue Full Rebuild After Ja Morant Departure

Morant’s departure represents the latest step in Memphis’ organizational reset.

The Grizzlies had already moved on from two other franchise cornerstones over the past several months. Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was traded to the Utah Jazz before last season’s deadline. Desmond Bane was also dealt to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four future first-round picks.

After finishing 25-57 last season under head coach Tuomas Iisalo, Memphis selected Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, signaling its commitment to building around a younger core.

Grant arrived after averaging 18.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with Portland last season. The veteran forward remains under contract on a five-year deal that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. Murray, meanwhile, averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds last season and will become a restricted free agent next offseason.

The Morant trade also comes as front offices across the league remain active before free agency. Stein and Fischer’s latest report detailed several ongoing situations, including Golden State’s interest in LeBron James, trade discussions involving Kawhi Leonard and Toronto, and multiple teams preparing for the opening of free agency.

Still, the Morant deal immediately became one of the defining moves of the offseason. Stein’s comparison to the earlier Trae Young trade underscored how unusual it was for a player of Morant’s caliber to be moved without Memphis acquiring draft compensation.

For the Trail Blazers, the acquisition represents a significant gamble on one of the league’s most talented guards. For the Grizzlies, it closes the chapter on the franchise’s former cornerstone and officially signals the beginning of a new era built around a younger roster.