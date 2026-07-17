Ex-Blazers Defensive Star Drawing Lakers Interest

Matisse Thybulle may not be finished affecting the Portland Trail Blazers’ path through the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers have expressed interest in the former Blazers wing as they search for more perimeter defense, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on July 16. Los Angeles has already added Ziaire Williams and continues to pursue Jonathan Kuminga, but its interest in Thybulle provides another indication that the Lakers are prioritizing length and defensive versatility around their established offensive creators.

For Portland, the development could place a familiar and disruptive defender on a conference rival. It also underscores how far the Blazers’ wing rotation has evolved since they acquired Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2023.

Matisse Thybulle Offers the Skill the Lakers Still Need

Thybulle’s limitations are familiar to Blazers fans. He is not a dependable shot creator, and opponents have historically tested his willingness and ability to punish them from the perimeter.

His defensive production, however, remains unusual.

The 6-foot-5 wing earned NBA All-Defensive second-team honors twice with Philadelphia. He can create turnovers away from the ball, recover after appearing beaten and disrupt shots from angles most perimeter players cannot reach.

That skill set makes sense for a Lakers roster built around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. Both guards can carry a substantial offensive workload, but Los Angeles needs complementary players capable of handling difficult perimeter assignments without requiring frequent touches.

Thybulle also gave prospective teams a more encouraging offensive data point during his final Portland season. He averaged 5.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.3% overall and 39.8% from 3-point range in 2025-26.

The volume matters. Thybulle does not have to become a featured scorer, but he must make enough open shots to prevent defenses from ignoring him in high-leverage possessions.

Portland Had Reasons to Move On Despite Thybulle’s Defense

Thybulle’s Blazers tenure was defined as much by interrupted availability as by spectacular defensive plays.

He appeared in only 45 regular-season games over his final two years in Portland, although he returned in time to contribute during the Blazers’ 2026 playoff appearance. His final contract with Portland paid him $11.55 million in 2025-26 and completed a three-year, $33.1 million agreement.

Re-signing him therefore was not simply a question of whether Portland valued his defense. The Blazers also had to consider his age, recent availability, expected role and the number of defensively oriented wings already on the roster.

Toumani Camara has emerged as a foundational perimeter defender who offers more size and offensive upside. Portland has also built an identity around aggressive, disruptive defense, reducing the need to pay a specialist merely to preserve that style.

Thybulle could consequently be more valuable to a contender with a specific weakness than to a Blazers team that already possesses several versions of his best attribute.

A Lakers Deal Would Give Thybulle a Defined Role

Los Angeles reportedly has a full 15-player roster after agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with Williams, meaning another transaction could be necessary before it adds Thybulle.

The Lakers’ continued exploration of multiple wings also means their interest does not guarantee a deal. Kuminga represents a younger and more offensively ambitious option, while Williams supplies size at a low cost.

Thybulle nevertheless offers the most established defensive résumé of the group.

For the Blazers, seeing him join the Lakers would not necessarily mean Portland made the wrong decision. It could instead demonstrate that both teams are operating on different timelines: Los Angeles searching for specialized contributors around stars, and Portland allocating its minutes and resources toward a younger core.