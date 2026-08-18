Ex-NBA Player Says Ja Morant Is Better Than Michael Jordan Rival

Ja Morant has been one of the most athletic players in the 2020s, but his career has stagnated over the past three years.

Despite Morant’s struggles in recent seasons and his lack of playoff success, he is still picked by a former NBA player over John Stockton, an all-time great point guard and a rival of Michael Jordan in the late 1990s.

According to Patrick Beverley, who has been out of the NBA since 2024, Morant’s athleticism makes him a better player than Stockton.

“I’m going Ja Morant,” Beverley said on his Pat Bev Show. “Ja Morant is running circles around John Stockton’s ass. He is going to be jumping over John Stockton’s ass.”

Beverley added that this is not a jab at Stockton, but he argued that Morant is the pound-for-pound better player in the matchup of different generations.

“By-the-book basketball player, yes, John Stockton. He has records that’ll never be touched. But if I’m going mano a mano, check ball, give me Ja Morant all day.” Beverley said.

John Stockton’s Incredible Legacy During Michael Jordan’s NBA Era

Stockton, who had played 19 seasons in the NBA, all of which with the Utah Jazz, is widely regarded as one of the greatest pure point guards in NBA history. He is celebrated for his unparalleled passing vision, elite court vision, and relentless perimeter defense.

Stockton became the engine of the Jazz’s potent pick-and-roll offense alongside former MVP Karl Malone. His durability was legendary, missing only 22 games out of 1,526 regular-season matches.

Stockton retired as the NBA’s leader in both assists (15,806) and steals (3,265), two historic records that remain far out of reach for modern players.

The only knock on his career was that he never won an NBA championship, losing twice in the NBA Finals against Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Stockton was a 10-time All-Star, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist with the 1992 “Dream Team,” and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

On the other hand, Morant has only won one playoff series so far. His biggest individual honor was his All-NBA Second Team award in 2022, the same year he was named the Most Improved Player.

Now, Morant gets a fresh start in his career after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, a franchise that also battled Jordan in the NBA Finals during the 1990s.

Ja Morant Would Be A Game Changer For The Utah Jazz, According To Pat Bev

Patrick Beverley justified his choice between Morant and Stockton by comparing the current Trail Blazers player to the latter’s Jazz when it faced Jordan in the NBA Finals.

“You put Ja Morant on the Utah Jazz, that’s a different series,” Beverley said. “What Ja Morant gon do to Steve Kerr and what Ja Morant going to do to Ron Harper? Steve Kerr ain’t going to be able to get on the court.”

“So now you got to put Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen on Ja. You got to put Michael Jordan on Ja,” he added.

It is a controversial choice from Beverley, but it is something worth reimagining.

Nevertheless, no one is going to take away the legacy Stockton had in his 19 years in the NBA.