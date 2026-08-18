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Ex-NBA Player Says Ja Morant Is Better Than Michael Jordan Rival

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Michael Jordan (L) of the Chicago Bulls tries to get around Mookie Blaylock 10 May during the second half of game three of their Eastern Conferecne Semifinals game at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta Georgia. The Bulls won the game 100-80 to lead the series two game to one. AFP PHOTO Steve SCHAEFER (Photo by STEVE SCHAEFER / AFP via Getty Images)

Ja Morant has been one of the most athletic players in the 2020s, but his career has stagnated over the past three years. 

Despite Morant’s struggles in recent seasons and his lack of playoff success, he is still picked by a former NBA player over John Stockton, an all-time great point guard and a rival of Michael Jordan in the late 1990s. 

According to Patrick Beverley, who has been out of the NBA since 2024, Morant’s athleticism makes him a better player than Stockton. 

“I’m going Ja Morant,” Beverley said on his Pat Bev Show. “Ja Morant is running circles around John Stockton’s ass. He is going to be jumping over John Stockton’s ass.”

Beverley added that this is not a jab at Stockton, but he argued that Morant is the pound-for-pound better player in the matchup of different generations. 

“By-the-book basketball player, yes, John Stockton. He has records that’ll never be touched. But if I’m going mano a mano, check ball, give me Ja Morant all day.” Beverley said.

John Stockton’s Incredible Legacy During Michael Jordan’s NBA Era

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GettyJohn Stockton (top) of the Utah Jazz fights for the loose ball with Steve Kerr (bottom) of the Chicago Bulls 12 June during game five of the NBA Finals at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Jazz won the game 83-81 but the Bulls still lead the series 3-2. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Stockton, who had played 19 seasons in the NBA, all of which with the Utah Jazz,  is widely regarded as one of the greatest pure point guards in NBA history. He is celebrated for his unparalleled passing vision, elite court vision, and relentless perimeter defense.

Stockton became the engine of the Jazz’s potent pick-and-roll offense alongside former MVP Karl Malone. His durability was legendary, missing only 22 games out of 1,526 regular-season matches. 

Stockton retired as the NBA’s leader in both assists (15,806) and steals (3,265), two historic records that remain far out of reach for modern players.

The only knock on his career was that he never won an NBA championship, losing twice in the NBA Finals against Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. 

Stockton was a 10-time All-Star, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist with the 1992 “Dream Team,” and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

On the other hand, Morant has only won one playoff series so far. His biggest individual honor was his All-NBA Second Team award in 2022, the same year he was named the Most Improved Player. 

Now, Morant gets a fresh start in his career after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, a franchise that also battled Jordan in the NBA Finals during the 1990s. 

Ja Morant Would Be A Game Changer For The Utah Jazz, According To Pat Bev

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 23, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley justified his choice between Morant and Stockton by comparing the current Trail Blazers player to the latter’s Jazz when it faced Jordan in the NBA Finals. 

“You put Ja Morant on the Utah Jazz, that’s a different series,” Beverley said. “What Ja Morant gon do to Steve Kerr and what Ja Morant going to do to Ron Harper? Steve Kerr ain’t going to be able to get on the court.”

“So now you got to put Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen on Ja. You got to put Michael Jordan on Ja,” he added.

It is a controversial choice from Beverley, but it is something worth reimagining. 

Nevertheless, no one is going to take away the legacy Stockton had in his 19 years in the NBA.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Ex-NBA Player Says Ja Morant Is Better Than Michael Jordan Rival

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