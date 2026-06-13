NBA Draft Rumors: Risers, Fallers & Chatter With 10 Days Left

While the NBA Finals could soon be in the books, the rest of the league is proceeding apace, because the next three weeks will be monumental for the league. First up, of course, is the draft, which will open on June 23 in Brooklyn and figures to be preceded by ample fireworks. Fireworks are preceded by NBA draft rumors, and hey, that’s what we’re here for.

Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam has said that he wants a resolution to the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation by then, and indeed, it increasingly looks like Milwaukee will find a solution in the next 10 days. It’s no guarantee, and there is nothing that says that the Bucks need to get a deal done now–they can wait until July–but Milwaukee has the No. 10 pick this year and is seeking to tack on draft picks in what is known to be a very talented draft.

But there’s more going on, so let’s get into it.

UM’s Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg & Morez Johnson of Big-Time Interest

One of the most fascinating questions about this draft is not necessarily how the very talented spate of point guards shakes out, but how far teams are willing to stretch for players who are not point guards. Specifically, the three Michigan men, center Aday Mara, and forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson. Let’s look at all three.

Aday Mara could go as high as No. 5 to the Clippers. They’ve been linked to Keaton Wagler (Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor, though, reported that interest has cooled) and Mikel Brown, but some around the league believe they have had eyes for Mara, who is a 7-foot-3 space-eater with a developing offensive game, for a while now. Mara also has the interest of the Nets, who have signaled they are willing to take a point guard despite taking three last year. Smoke screen? Perhaps. Mara’s floor is probably the Hawks at No. 8, and don’t rule out Atlanta trading up to No. 5 (or No. 6) to secure him .

to the Clippers. They’ve been linked to Keaton Wagler (Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor, though, reported that interest has cooled) and Mikel Brown, but some around the league believe they have had eyes for Mara, who is a 7-foot-3 space-eater with a developing offensive game, for a while now. Mara also has the interest of the Nets, who have signaled they are willing to take a point guard despite taking three last year. Smoke screen? Perhaps. Mara’s floor is probably the Hawks at No. 8, and . Yaxel Lendeborg worked out for the Warriors this week, and scouts believe that is a natural fit, that his versatility and maturity will allow him to hit the floor running in Golden State. But will he be there when the Warriors pick at No. 11? Lendeborg pointed out he still has workouts with the Hawks and Clippers ahead , which indicates, first, that the Hawks could stretch for him at No. 8, and second, that the Clippers could be trading back with Lendeborg in mind, if he impresses in his workout.

this week, and scouts believe that is a natural fit, that his versatility and maturity will allow him to hit the floor running in Golden State. But will he be there when the Warriors pick at No. 11? Lendeborg pointed out he still has , which indicates, first, that the Hawks could stretch for him at No. 8, and second, that the with Lendeborg in mind, if he impresses in his workout. As for Morez Johnson, a strong defensive forward, there is a strong belief around the league that the Thunder very much like him as the potential No. 12 pick. He has not had all that many workouts, but teams could stretch for him even without a workout, perhaps the Bucks at No. 10 or Warriors at No. 11. The Thunder are a wildcard, with No. 12 and 17, and could either deal off No. 17 for a future pick, or package both and move up.

NBA Draft Rumors: Knicks, Grizzlies Moving Up?

Other notes from the NBA draft rumor mill …