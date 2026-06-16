NBA Mock Draft 2026: All 30 1st-Round Picks With Turmoil in the Top 3

It was an interesting report that came down from ESPN on Monday, with Shams Charania and draft guru Jeremy Woo noting something that would ordinarily yield a big shake-up in the top positioning of prospects in a normal draft. But this is not a normal draft, not with three star-caliber players at the top of the board, and teams viewing all three nearly equally. So, the news had little impact on the NBA Mock Draft 2026.

The presumption has been that No. 1 will go to AJ Dybantsa from BYU, No. 2 will be Darryn Peterson to Utah and No. 3 will be Cameron Boozer of Duke. Peterson, though, seems to have other ideas.

As Charania wrote on Twitter/X: “Developments ahead of the June 23-24 NBA draft: BYU’s AJ Dybantsa has conducted formal visits with both the Washington Wizards (No. 1) and Utah Jazz (No. 2) while Kansas’ Darryn Peterson only visited the Wizards and does not plan to grant anyone else a meeting, sources tell me and @JeremyWoo. Both have believed in going No. 1 — and now teams in the lottery are taking note of Peterson’s decision to only give access to Washington.”

Why is that important? It probably isn’t. Peterson is signaling he feels he should be the No. 1 overall pick, and it’s entirely possible he will. But it’s also true that his decision to not meet with Utah or Memphis has no bearing on what the Wizards do at No. 1. Nor will it deter the Jazz or Grizzlies from taking him if he is on the board after that.

It’s a lot of sound anf fury but appears to signify nothing. With that in mind, here’s the latest NBA Mock Draft 2026 …

At the Top: Darryn Peterson Adds Some Drama