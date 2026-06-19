NBA Mock Draft 2026: All 30 Picks With Big Changes and Big Rumors as Days Remain

We are just a few days from the opening of the draft, after months of anticipation. But first, we have a new 2026 NBA Mock Draft, with a significant change in the most significant place: No. 1.

Yes, after much angling and considerable drama, we’re forecasting Darryn Peterson from Kansas, even after a rocky freshman year with the Jayhawks at No. 1. The reasoning was simple: Enough scouts are conceding that Peterson has the higher upside over AJ Dybantsa, who is probably a cleaner fit than Peterson. But the Wizards are still rebuilding and they need as much upside as they can get.

It’s entirely possible that the Wizards are sending out smokescreens on their intentions, and that they’re going to stick with Dybantsa, the safer pick. Heck, they could yet pick Cameron Boozer and throw us all for a loop. But for now, we’re bumping Peterson up to No. 1.

At the Top: Darryn Peterson Makes His Move