NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Choice & Lakers Jonathan Kuminga Redux

We had planned to give the NBA trade rumor mill a bit of a rest now that most of the business of the league has been settled for this summer, but of course, the business of the league never really rests. So, the NBA trade rumor mill should not rest, either.

Let’s start with Kyrie Irving, because he was thrust back into the spotlight by former Mavericks beat writer Marc Stein. Irving was a hot conversation piece early in the offseason, and some wild and utterly unsubstantiated (joining forces with LeBron James, getting interest from the Lakers) bits of speculation died on the vine.

But Stein writes, “Rival teams, however, continue to wonder aloud about how firmly Dallas will stick to that stance once the season begins and the next in-season trade deadline on Feb. 11 gradually approaches.”

The latest impetus for Irving discussion is the departure of assistant coach Phil Handy to the Sixers. But nothing is happening with Irving in the short-term. The Mavericks lack playmaking and value Irving’s veteran experience. He has two years on his contract, for $39.5 million this year and a player option for $42.4 million next year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving on a Long List

In truth, Irving is in the same position on the NBA trade rumor mill as a number of other veterans–Dejounte Murray (who we discussed earlier this week), Anthony Davis, Michael Porter Jr., Myles Turner, Jerami Grant–for this upcoming season. Because of the changed tanking rules, teams want veterans who can help them win enough in October, November, December and January to keep them out of the bottom 3, but could look to flip those players at the trade deadline.

Remember, teams only have 30 games or so after the deadline. They can set themselves up to avoid relegation before the deadline.

Irving does not likely have a long-term future in Dallas, and the fact that he is returning from injury was always going to make it smarter for the Mavericks to wait until he gets back on the floor and can rebuild trade value to put him on the market.

Hey, Look! The Lakers & Jonathan Kuminga Again!

The Lakers’ stance on Jonathan Kuminga is also getting some run again, more proof that time is a flat circle. The impetus in this case is old friend Kurt Helin on NBC Sports, who noted, “The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardy reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was Jared Vanderbilt ($12.4 million).”

That’s important, and it is the reason why a deal is not already done. The Lakers are hard-capped at the first apron, and have about $8 million below that cap. They could send out Hardy’s contract, and could give Kuminga a three-year deal (a minimum of three years is required) starting at about $14 million.

Kuminga has been clear he wants more. Maybe the reality of the market will (finally) change his perspective on his value. But if he wants to lock into a three-year, $45 million deal, the Lakers would likely give that a thumbs-up.

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Need to Weigh Mikal Bridges Deal

One of the big remaining questions of the NBA offseason still revolves around Karl-Anthony Towns and, more generally, the Knicks’ future. The 2026-27 roster and financial situation is set, but Towns is eligible for an extension, and that has raised tough questions about what the Knicks should do next.

The answer is clear: They should seek to trade Mikal Bridges. He is the most expendable of the Knicks starters (remember, there was real discussion about benching him for Landry Shamet last season), and though he won’t be easy to move with four years and $150 million on his contract, he presents the easiest path to easing the contract logjam the Knicks face.

As things stand, the Knicks have about $135 million committed to six players in 2027-28, which does not count Towns or Josh Hart, who has a $22 million team option. The Knicks would be at $219 million for eight players if Towns got a max extension and Hart’s option is picked up. They’ll need another six players, and all would need to be at the veteran minimum.

Even still, the Knicks would likely be over the second apron ($234 million).

If the Knicks do not deal Bridges, they will certainly lose Pacome Dadiet and Miles McBride, and won’t be in position to develop and keep young players. They can try to nudge KAT and Hart into taking lesser extensions, and that will be the initial ploy. But that can only last so long. The Knicks are not a young team, and they’re expensive. They should begin to address that sooner rather than later.

Now, on to the NBA trade rumor Big Board …

NBA Trade Rumors: Which Guards Are on the Market?

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) Stein mentioned him, so we’re putting him on the list, but nothing is imminent. Like a lot of veterans, the idea is to play him through January, build value and see if something can be done at the deadline.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Teams will want to see how he looks now that he should be fully healed from his Achilles tendon injury, but expect him to be a trade candidate as the deadline nears.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract; three years, $161 million.) Maybe? It’s not likely to happen now, but the finances in Denver are grim. It’s not hard to see a Jaylen Brown situation here.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) It would make sense for the Knicks to give them flexibility going forward, so we’ll slide him on this list. But the Knicks appear determined to try to hammer the team under the second apron for as long as it can–there will be a breaking point, though.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe is out with a torn meniscus, a tough break for him and the Blazers that will probably remove him from trade consideration. Still, he averaged 20.8 points last season and Portland has a guard logjam.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two team options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

Jaden Hardy, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) The Lakers need to drop a player, and Hardy is a good candidate if they can find a taker. Using him in a Jonathan Kuminga deal would be their dream scenario.

NBA Trade Rumors: Everyone Wants Wings

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) He is the last remaining free-agent prize who might not be all that prized, it turns out. The Lakers, Bucks, Kings and Timberwolves have been among the teams interested, but it’s hard to find a path to make a deal happen for most teams. Kuminga is desperately looking for a sign-and-trade (Atlanta has his rights) to rescue his summer.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter. They appear to be faltering, so watch from him to be a name on the market in the coming months.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) The Peyton Watson move probably means Johnson stays put, but he will be very trade-able in the coming months before the deadline. Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Big Men Can Be Expensive

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.