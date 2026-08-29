NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic Extensions Will Set Market & More

Everything is connected, of course, and the NBA trade rumor mill knows that well. One decision in one place will inevitably set off a ripple of decisions in other places. Think of the Knicks, for example. Remember when they were on the brink of acquiring Donovan Mitchell in 2022? It did not happen, and eventually, the Knicks built a championship roster instead.

Most fans of NBA trade rumors and transactions know that the league has changed dramatically when it comes to player movement. Free agency is a mostly dead entity these days, a way to add midlevel and bargain players to the middle tiers of teams’ rosters. The way things get done now is for a star player to sign an extension, secure his future, then get traded elsewhere.

All of that makes this offseason especially interesting, and with Stephen Curry eligible to sign an extension with the Warriors as of Saturday, August 29 (you know … today), it’s a good time to consider how extension decisions here in the late summer will have a huge impact on the trade market going forward.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen Curry’s Big Decision

It’s even possible that the effects of the second apron could bring free agency back to a bit more relevancy. But let’s start with Curry.

Stephen Curry, Warriors. We know the options that Curry has in Golden State. He can sign a full, max two-year, $137 million extension, or he could take less money to help the team with cap space next summer. Or, he could just not sign an extension, and help the Warriors create more than $100 million in cap space. We have no indication where Curry is leaning with that, but waiting would be the most interesting option, allowing the Warriors to be a real factor in the summer of 2027.

Obviously, cap space allows for acquiring free agents, but it also gives the Warriors the flexibility to trade for players into their space and to press for restricted free agents, as the Lakers did this summer with Walker Kessler. Curry’s approach to a Warriors extension is the most important remaining story of the summer.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets. This situation has already been decided. Jokic is not going to re-sign with the Nuggets now, because he can make more by waiting to land a five-year, $360 million contract next summer. He’s declared that he is not leaving Denver, but until his name is on a contract, there will be speculation about his future. Of course, the Warriors having a potential $100 million in cap space adds a wrinkle there, too.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves. The Wolves can give Edwards two years and $122 million now, but he has not given any indication he is going to take it. Edwards can make more by waiting. But there is still some tension there, because as long as the end of Edwards’ contract is getting closer–he is signed through 2028-29–concerns about whether the Wolves have hit their ceiling will linger. The LaMelo Ball trade was a risk for Minnesota, and if it fails, Edwards’ future will increasingly be a topic.

Extension Talks Key for KAT, Anthony Davis

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. This one will be a sign of the times in the NBA, because the second apron will push the Knicks to get Towns to accept something less than the max, which is four years and $272 million. For the Knicks to have any chance to keep their five-star core together under the apron, players are going to have to sacrifice financially. Will Towns accept that? If not, if he gets the full max, the Knicks will soon need to weigh trading Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart to avoid apron trouble.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers. While Indiana struggled through last season, Siakam was actually quite good, averaging 24.0 points and 6.6 rebounds. He is eligible for a three-year, $207 million contract extension, though he won’t get anything close to that. He’s still signed for two years, and he is 32. The Pacers would be open to a Siakam extension, but they might do well to wait and see how the season starts, to see whether the team is a contender again, before locking him up in a deal that will start when he is 34.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. The team and Davis have shelved contract talks until the season gets going, and there is logic there. Davis has played 71 games in his last two seasons, and the Wizards would not want to extend a guy who can’t stay on the floor. But play it out. Davis does not particularly want to be in Washington, so if he comes out and starts the season strong, the Wizards will come to him with an extension offer. Will he sign it and agree to stick around with the Wiz? Will he sign it and ask to be traded soon thereafter? Will he not sign it and try his luck in free agency next summer?

If Curry does not sign an extension, there will be room in Golden State, and the Warriors could land Davis in 2027 without giving up draft picks. It’s a longshot, but again, the extension decisions that happen now will affect everything that happens later.

NBA Trade Rumors: Checking in on the Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) Marc Stein mentioned him, so we’re putting him on the list, but nothing is imminent. Like a lot of veterans, the idea is to play him through January, build value and see if something can be done at the deadline.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Teams will want to see how he looks now that he should be fully healed from his Achilles tendon injury, but expect him to be a trade candidate as the deadline nears.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract; three years, $161 million.) Maybe? It’s not likely to happen now, but the finances in Denver are grim. It’s not hard to see a Jaylen Brown situation here.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) It would make sense for the Knicks to give them flexibility going forward, so we’ll slide him on this list. But the Knicks appear determined to try to hammer the team under the second apron for as long as it can–there will be a breaking point, though.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe is out with a torn meniscus, a tough break for him and the Blazers that will probably remove him from trade consideration. Still, he averaged 20.8 points last season and Portland has a guard logjam.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two team options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

Jaden Hardy, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) The Lakers need to drop a player, and Hardy is a good candidate if they can find a taker. Using him in a Jonathan Kuminga deal was their dream scenario, but now they just want to be rid of him.

Wings Are Always in Demand

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter. They appear to be faltering, so watch from him to be a name on the market in the coming months.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) The Peyton Watson move probably means Johnson stays put, but he will be very trade-able in the coming months before the deadline. Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Big Men Can Be Expensive

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.