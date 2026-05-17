Blazers Owner Tom Dundon Makes Feelings Clear on Yang Hansen

New Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon has commented on the popularity of young big man Yang Hansen. Dundon made his feelings clear about how Hansen’s ability to attract viewers will affect his minutes next season.

Speaking to Rich Paul and Max Kellerman on the Game Over podcast, Dundon discussed a variety of topics, including his reaction to the changes he has made since acquiring the Blazers. Paul also asked him about Yang’s popularity and potential and then suggested they had to play the big man next year.

“It peaked so high, and then he didn’t play that much,” Dundon said, via Blazers Lead. “But I’m not doing that. I’m not playing him just because he gets views. If he earns it, he’ll play, of course, I’m not stupid. It would be great if he was good, and I hope he will be good. The guys in Portland are very confident in this.”

In 43 games as a rookie, Yang averaged 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in just 7.0 minutes. He’s still a raw prospect that will need time to develop. He has been compared to Nikola Jokic before the draft, so the potential for him to be great is there.

The Blazers’ frontcourt was loaded this season, with Donovan Clingan as the starter and Robert Williams III coming off the bench. Williams will be a free agent this summer, so Yang might turn into the backup center in his second year.

Yang Hansen Reflects on Rookie Season

Speaking to Sports Scene’s Greg Laffradi, Yang Hansen opened up about his first year in the NBA with the Blazers.

“I cherish this season very much,” Yang said. “This was a brand-new competition and brand-new league for me. I just gradually adapted and made sure to learn how the game operates. It was a very wonderful experience.”

The 20-year-old big man also discussed the lack of minutes, especially in the second half of the season.

“As a player, this is part of the job, and so is maintaining a positive attitude,” Yang said. “Playing in the G League also helped me stay in shape and improve my skills, which is a good thing.”

Yang is looking forward to next season, with the Blazers set to build upon their first playoff berth since 2021.

NBA Scout Surprised by Yang Hansen’s Potential

In an interview with Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, an anonymous NBA scout gushed at the potential of Yang Hansen. The scout was surprised by Yang’s talent and hoped that the Blazers would be able to develop him this offseason.

“This kid is way more talented than I thought he would be,” the scout said. “His footwork is really good … he shoots it and passes it. And he can catch and move. He finishes with toughness. This kid is not what I thought he was … this kid is pretty good.”

The scout added that the Blazers will need to get him minutes next season, whether it’s as a backup center to Donovan Clingan or in the G League with the Rip City Remix.