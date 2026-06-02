Portland Trail Blazers Mourn Hall of Fame Coach Behind 2 NBA Finals Runs

The Portland Trail Blazers are mourning the loss of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman, one of the most influential figures in franchise history and the architect behind two NBA Finals appearances during one of the organization’s most successful eras.

Adelman, who won 1,042 games during a 23-year NBA head coaching career and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, passed away Monday at age 79.

The Trail Blazers released a statement honoring Adelman’s decades-long connection to the franchise as both a player and coach.

“The Portland Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a franchise legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer,” the team said.

“Rick was one of the most influential figures in franchise history, a member of the inaugural 1970 team and integral coach throughout the 80s and 90s, guiding the team to Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992.”

Rick Adelman’s Connection to Portland Spanned Decades

Few individuals left a larger imprint on the Trail Blazers organization than Adelman.

His relationship with Portland began as a player on the franchise’s inaugural 1970 team before evolving into one of the most successful coaching careers in franchise history.

Adelman later returned to the organization as an assistant coach under Hall of Famer Jack Ramsay. When Ramsay was replaced by Mike Schuler in 1986, Adelman remained on the coaching staff and continued to build his reputation as one of the league’s brightest basketball minds.

His opportunity arrived during the 1988-89 season when Schuler was dismissed and Adelman was elevated to interim head coach.

Despite inheriting a team that finished with a 39-43 record, Adelman guided Portland to the playoffs and earned the full-time head coaching position the following offseason.

Adelman Led Trail Blazers to Back-to-Back NBA Finals Runs

The promotion marked the beginning of one of the greatest stretches in franchise history.

Over the next three seasons, Adelman guided Portland to two NBA Finals appearances and one Western Conference Finals berth.

The Trail Blazers reached the NBA Finals in 1990 before falling to the Detroit Pistons. They followed that run by advancing to the Western Conference Finals in 1991, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland returned to the NBA Finals one year later in 1992, ultimately losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The consecutive Finals appearances established the Trail Blazers as one of the NBA’s premier franchises and cemented Adelman’s place among the most successful coaches in team history.

Adelman spent two additional seasons leading Portland before departing after the 1993-94 campaign.

Hall of Fame Coach Won More Than 1,000 NBA Games

Following his Portland tenure, Adelman went on to coach the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

His career included playoff success at nearly every stop, highlighted by the high-powered Sacramento Kings teams of the early 2000s and the Houston Rockets’ historic 22-game winning streak in 2008.

Adelman finished with 1,042 career victories, ranking 10th on the NBA’s all-time wins list.

His accomplishments earned him induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2023, he received the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.

Trail Blazers Remember a Franchise Legend

The Trail Blazers emphasized that Adelman’s impact extended far beyond wins and losses.

“Rick’s basketball brilliance helped shape multiple eras of Trail Blazers basketball, earning the respect and admiration of the basketball community and cementing his legacy,” the organization said.

“His thoughtful leadership, integrity, and kindness impacted all those around him on and off the court.”

For many Portland fans, Adelman remains one of the defining figures in franchise history. His unique journey from inaugural player to assistant coach and ultimately NBA Finals head coach gave him a connection to the organization few others have ever shared.

Adelman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay, six children and 12 grandchildren. His son, David Adelman, currently serves as head coach of the Denver Nuggets.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Adelman family, and all those in the world of basketball who were touched by his impact,” the Trail Blazers said.

From helping launch the franchise in 1970 to leading it to two NBA Finals appearances, Adelman’s legacy remains permanently woven into the fabric of Trail Blazers history.