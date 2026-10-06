Scoot Henderson Gets Bad News as Blazers Make Major Decision on His Future

Scoot Henderson may have just received some bad news about his future with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, Henderson is unlikely to get an extension ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. That means Henderson would be a restricted free agent after the season ends.

Henderson is currently in the final year of his four-year, $44.3 million rookie-scale contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. For the 2026-27 season, the 22-year-old point guard is set to earn a base salary and carry a cap hit of $13,585,523.

“It is unlikely that Scoot Henderson will earn a contract extension from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason,” Siegel reported. “It’s unlikely he gets a new extension because he will need to prove that he’s worth more than the $16 million taxpayer MLE (mid-level exception.”

Scoot Henderson Contract Extension Remains Priority, But Blazers Seem Hesitant

This comes after Blazers general manager Joe Cronin has maintained that Henderson remains a “high priority” with “seemingly mutual interest” in an extension.

The hesitation stems from Portland’s heavily crowded backcourt, which now features newly acquired star Ja Morant alongside veterans Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, as well as Henderson’s up-and-down production and previous hamstring injuries that limited his availability.

If the Trail Blazers and Henderson fail to finalize an extension by the deadline, he will play out the 2026-27 campaign on his expiring rookie deal and enter restricted free agency (RFA) in the summer of 2027.

Henderson would be allowed to negotiate and sign an offer sheet with another team, but Portland would retain the right to match any contract offer to keep him on the roster.

Last offseason, Henderson suffered a torn left hamstring during an offseason workout in late September 2025. Henderson was placed on strict minute limitations and largely integrated off the bench, starting in just 10 of the 30 regular-season games he played that season.

Henderson still managed to put up a career-high 14.2 points, along with 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 24.9 minutes per game. He also shot 41.8% in his field goals and 35.2% from the 3-point range.

Henderson impressed in the first round of the playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs, where he averaged 15.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 47.5% from the field and a blistering 46.4% from deep.

Scoot Henderson Wants To Prove Himself To The Blazers This Season

A former No. 2 pick, Scoot Henderson was seen as a cornerstone for the Blazers franchise until the emergence of Deni Avdija and the deals to get Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard.

Entering his contract season, Henderson wants to be dominant to prove himself to the Blazers.

“I feel like I’m coming in this year with a role in mind,” Henderson said on media day. “Trying to be dominant every time I’m on the floor. That’s my goal. That’s what I envision.”

If Henderson’s playoff performance was any indication, he must be a valuable offensive producer for the Trail Blazers, a team that has high hopes for its roster with a mix of veterans and young pieces.

For now, Henderson is projected to go off the bench behind veterans Lillard and Holiday but if he proves himself during the season, a starting role could be in line for him.