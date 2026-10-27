Portland Trail Blazers Make Scoot Henderson Injury Announcement Before Lakers Game

The Portland Trail Blazers have added guard Scoot Henderson to their injury report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, putting his availability in question as Portland looks to maintain its undefeated start.

Henderson is officially questionable with left ankle soreness for the Oct. 27 game, according to the NBA’s injury report.

The designation comes after Henderson appeared in both of Portland’s first two games, including Friday’s 128-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Blazers enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 2-0 record, while the Lakers are 3-0. Portland is already dealing with a significant backcourt absence, making Henderson’s status another development to monitor.

Is Scoot Henderson Playing Tonight Against the Lakers?

Henderson has not been ruled out of Tuesday’s game, but his questionable designation means his availability has not been confirmed.

The 22-year-old has played in both games this season, averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.9 minutes per contest.

He scored 15 points in Portland’s season-opening 124-83 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 21, shooting 7-of-14 from the field.

His production dipped against Sacramento on Oct. 23, when he finished with four points, two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes. Henderson shot just 1-of-7 from the field in that contest.

Henderson was dealing with soreness following the Sacramento game. However, Portland has not publicly established when the ankle issue originated or provided a timetable for his recovery.

The Blazers and Lakers are scheduled to tip off at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, giving Portland additional time to evaluate Henderson before making a final decision.

As of the latest available injury report, Henderson remains questionable rather than out. His status will need to be updated if the team clears him or rules him out before tipoff.

Blazers Already Missing Shaedon Sharpe Against Lakers

Henderson’s uncertain availability adds another complication to a Portland backcourt already playing without Shaedon Sharpe.

Sharpe has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game as he recovers from right meniscus surgery. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game in 50 appearances last season.

Portland has other options in its guard rotation, including Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. Sidy Cissoko and Vit Krejci could also be candidates for additional minutes if Henderson is unable to play.

The Blazers have gotten off to a strong start without Sharpe, defeating Phoenix by 41 points in their opener before collecting an eight-point road victory against Sacramento.

Henderson is also entering an important season individually.

Portland declined to sign the former No. 3 overall pick to a rookie-scale contract extension before the Oct. 19 deadline, leaving Henderson positioned to become a restricted free agent following the 2026-27 campaign.

Heavy previously reported that decision after NBA insider Chris Haynes confirmed the team would allow the deadline to pass without an agreement.

Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games last season.

Now, just two games into a season in which he has an opportunity to strengthen his case for a new contract, Henderson faces his first injury-related availability question.

Portland also listed reserve center Branden Carlson as questionable while he remains in concussion protocol.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have ruled out Cameron Carr with a right oblique strain and Adou Thiero with left knee swelling. Walker Kessler is listed as available despite a left finger splint.