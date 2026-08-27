Portland Trail Blazers Make Shaedon Sharpe Injury Announcement

The Portland Trail Blazers have provided a significant update on Shaedon Sharpe‘s knee injury, announcing that the 23-year-old guard underwent surgery after sustaining a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

Portland said Thursday that Sharpe suffered the injury during an offseason workout last week. He underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair the meniscus, with Dr. Kristofer Jones performing the procedure at the UCLA Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.

Sharpe will begin rehabilitation immediately and will be reevaluated in six months, according to the team.

That timetable gives Portland its clearest indication yet of how long Sharpe’s recovery could stretch into the 2026-27 season. Six months from the surgery would put his next formal evaluation around late February 2027.

Importantly, a reevaluation date is not the same thing as a return date. The Blazers did not announce when Sharpe is expected to resume basketball activities or game action.

Shaedon Sharpe Injury Comes After Career-Best Season

The timing is particularly difficult for Sharpe after he took another step forward offensively during the 2025-26 season.

Sharpe averaged a career-high 20.8 points, along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, in 50 regular-season games for Portland. He shot 45.2% from the field and increased his scoring average for the fourth consecutive season.

The former No. 7 overall pick has become one of the most important young pieces of Portland’s roster since entering the NBA in 2022.

The Trail Blazers reinforced that commitment in October 2025 when they signed Sharpe to a multiyear contract extension. General manager Joe Cronin called him “one of the most exciting young players in the NBA” when the deal was announced.

Sharpe’s latest injury now interrupts what was supposed to be another developmental season for a player who had just produced the best scoring numbers of his career.

Portland, meanwhile, is attempting to build on its return to the postseason. The Blazers finished seventh in the Western Conference last season and snapped a four-year playoff drought before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the opening round.

Blazers Have Backcourt Options Without Sharpe

Sharpe’s extended absence will also force Portland to reconsider how minutes and touches are distributed through a backcourt that changed significantly during the offseason.

The Trail Blazers acquired Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies in June, adding the former All-Star to a guard group that also includes Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson.

That depth gives Portland alternatives while Sharpe rehabilitates, but it does not provide a direct replacement for what he gives the offense.

At 6-foot-5, Sharpe brings size and athleticism to the backcourt while supplying a scoring threat alongside Portland’s other primary ballhandlers. His 20.8 points per game last season were another indication that his role was still expanding entering Year 5.

The addition of Morant had already created questions about exactly how Portland would distribute offensive opportunities among its guards. Sharpe’s injury changes that equation before the group gets an opportunity to play together.

For now, the most important date is the next one provided by the Trail Blazers.

Sharpe will spend the coming months rehabilitating the repaired meniscus, with his progress set to be reevaluated around late February. What happens after that evaluation will determine whether he has an opportunity to return later in the 2026-27 season or whether his recovery extends beyond that point.