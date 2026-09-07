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Warriors Star Reveals What NBA Should Expect From Damian Lillard’s Return

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PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after beating San Antonio Spurs 147-127 at Moda Center on January 23, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NBA will see the return of Damian Lillard after a year out of the game. Lillard will again be playing with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team that drafted him and where he first made his name in the NBA. 

Lillard recently went viral for an offseason workout where he made an incredible 1,100 out of 1,168 three-point attempts, shooting an astonishing 94.2%.

The footage instantly made everyone remember how great Lillard is as a shooter. Among those who felt pleased to see Lillard regain his shooting form was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, whom Lillard faced multiple times throughout their NBA career.

NBA Teams Should Be Scared of Damian Lillard’s Return

Portland Trail Blazers v Chicago Bulls
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 04: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on February 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to Green, the league should be scared of what Lillard would bring for the Blazers next season. 

“I can’t say that I’ve ever seen anyone hit 1,100 out of 1,168. I’m also not about to sit there and watch Steph shoot 1,100 shots,” Green said. 

“He is going to have to get his legs under him for sure coming back, but when he does, I don’t think the league is ready to see the type of shooting display that Dame is about to put on.”

Lillard sat out the entire 2025-2026 NBA season because he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon during the playoffs in April 2025, when he was still playing for the Milwaukee Bucks

Rather than rushing back, he used the 2025-2026 season to fully rehab his leg with the Portland Trail Blazers, with a target return for the 2026-2027 season.

Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game in the 2024-2025 NBA season, which was his last active season before missing the past year. 

From beyond the arc, Lillard shot 37.6% on 3-pointers while launching 9.0 attempts per contest in the 2024-2025 NBA season. 

Lillard, who is 36 years old, currently ranks fifth all-time in NBA history with 2,804 career 3-pointers made, but he is expected to climb up that rankings. 

When Lillard returns to the court with the Trail Blazers, he will see a revamped and youthful backcourt featuring new co-star Ja Morant, alongside returning veteran Jrue Holiday and young guard Scoot Henderson.

Why Damian Lillard Return to the Portland Trail Blazers?

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates as he points to his wrist after scoring a three-pot basket in the closing seconds of the game against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard’s signing with the Trail Blazers in 2025 came as a surprise. But not for Lillard, as he wants to return home after spending three seasons in Milwaukee. 

“It never felt right, not being home,” Lillard said. “When I have to make a decision, a lot of thought goes into it. This decision wasn’t hard at all.”

NBA insider Shams Charania also reported that home is the reason why Lillard is in Portland. 

“Being home in Portland, being back with his three kids, was by far the biggest, most important factor in Damian Lillard deciding to return and re-sign with the Trail Blazers,” Shams said. 

According to multiple reports, Lillard’s primary local residence in the Portland area is a custom home he built in Tualatin, Oregon. 

Being in Portland makes him closer to home and allows him to restart the championship mission he once had for over a decade in the city. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Warriors Star Reveals What NBA Should Expect From Damian Lillard’s Return

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