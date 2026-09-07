Warriors Star Reveals What NBA Should Expect From Damian Lillard’s Return

The NBA will see the return of Damian Lillard after a year out of the game. Lillard will again be playing with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team that drafted him and where he first made his name in the NBA.

Lillard recently went viral for an offseason workout where he made an incredible 1,100 out of 1,168 three-point attempts, shooting an astonishing 94.2%.

The footage instantly made everyone remember how great Lillard is as a shooter. Among those who felt pleased to see Lillard regain his shooting form was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, whom Lillard faced multiple times throughout their NBA career.

NBA Teams Should Be Scared of Damian Lillard’s Return

According to Green, the league should be scared of what Lillard would bring for the Blazers next season.

“I can’t say that I’ve ever seen anyone hit 1,100 out of 1,168. I’m also not about to sit there and watch Steph shoot 1,100 shots,” Green said.

“He is going to have to get his legs under him for sure coming back, but when he does, I don’t think the league is ready to see the type of shooting display that Dame is about to put on.”

Lillard sat out the entire 2025-2026 NBA season because he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon during the playoffs in April 2025, when he was still playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rather than rushing back, he used the 2025-2026 season to fully rehab his leg with the Portland Trail Blazers, with a target return for the 2026-2027 season.

Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game in the 2024-2025 NBA season, which was his last active season before missing the past year.

From beyond the arc, Lillard shot 37.6% on 3-pointers while launching 9.0 attempts per contest in the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Lillard, who is 36 years old, currently ranks fifth all-time in NBA history with 2,804 career 3-pointers made, but he is expected to climb up that rankings.

When Lillard returns to the court with the Trail Blazers, he will see a revamped and youthful backcourt featuring new co-star Ja Morant, alongside returning veteran Jrue Holiday and young guard Scoot Henderson.

Why Damian Lillard Return to the Portland Trail Blazers?

Damian Lillard’s signing with the Trail Blazers in 2025 came as a surprise. But not for Lillard, as he wants to return home after spending three seasons in Milwaukee.

“It never felt right, not being home,” Lillard said. “When I have to make a decision, a lot of thought goes into it. This decision wasn’t hard at all.”

NBA insider Shams Charania also reported that home is the reason why Lillard is in Portland.

“Being home in Portland, being back with his three kids, was by far the biggest, most important factor in Damian Lillard deciding to return and re-sign with the Trail Blazers,” Shams said.

According to multiple reports, Lillard’s primary local residence in the Portland area is a custom home he built in Tualatin, Oregon.

Being in Portland makes him closer to home and allows him to restart the championship mission he once had for over a decade in the city.