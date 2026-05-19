New Blazers Owner Fires Staggering Amount of Employees in Shakeup News: Report

The Portland Trail Blazers’ new ownership era has already produced a major off-court shakeup.

Around 70 people were let go by the Blazers on the business side, according to Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin, who posted on X on May 19 that he had been “told around 70 people were let go today in the Blazers’ layoffs on the business side.” The cuts came less than two months after the NBA approved the sale of the franchise to a group led by Tom Dundon, who became the team’s governor.

One of the most notable departures, at least to fans who closely follow the team, was Casey Holdahl. The longtime Trail Blazers team reporter wrote on X that he had “indeed been let go after 18+ years with the @trailblazers,” thanking fans who had read, listened, watched and engaged with his work over the years.

That matters because Holdahl was not just another business-side name. He had been one of the franchise’s most familiar in-house media voices, appearing as a team reporter and insider across Blazers content, including “The Brief Case” podcast.

This post will be updated as more information becomes clear.

Blazers Layoffs Add to Early Scrutiny of Tom Dundon’s Ownership Style

Dundon’s group officially took over the Trail Blazers after the franchise was sold by Paul Allen’s estate. OPB reported the purchase at $4.25 billion and noted that the new owners made their first Moda Center appearance on April 2 while dismissing relocation fears.

The layoffs also come after weeks of scrutiny over the franchise’s early cost-cutting decisions. KGW reported in April that Dundon’s approach had drawn national attention, while other outlets noted criticism over playoff-related spending choices, including travel-party reductions.

For Blazers fans, that makes the latest cuts part of a larger question: What will the franchise look like under Dundon?

Dundon has already signaled that Portland’s basketball operation is entering a different phase. The Associated Press reported that Dundon said the Blazers were shifting away from the development-focused mindset of recent years and toward loftier goals.

That is the basketball-side message. The business-side message now appears just as direct: the organization is being reshaped quickly.

Casey Holdahl’s Exit Hits a Fan-Facing Part of the Blazers

Layoffs in sports organizations often happen away from the court, but Holdahl’s departure is likely to resonate more publicly because of his role in connecting fans to the team.

Holdahl’s work was a consistent part of the Blazers’ in-house coverage ecosystem. He wrote for the team, appeared in team video content and hosted team-affiliated audio content. For years, fans relied on him for practice notes, injury context, interviews, game observations and the kind of everyday team coverage that does not always make national headlines.

That makes his exit different from a standard back-office change.

Earlier this postseason, Portland had already faced criticism for leaving Holdahl and team photographer Bruce Ely home from road playoff games as part of a reduced traveling party, according to reporting cited by multiple outlets.

Now, Holdahl is out entirely.

The Trail Blazers have not publicly announced the full scope of the layoffs or a list of affected employees. Highkin also wrote that he knew some names but would let those employees announce their situations “when and how they will.”

The Blazers’ New Era Is Moving Fast

The timing is what makes this especially notable.

Dundon did not inherit a quiet franchise. Portland just changed ownership after decades connected to Allen’s estate, returned to the playoffs and entered an offseason with major questions about roster direction, spending priorities and organizational identity.

The team also has arena-related issues in the background. OPB reported in March that Oregon lawmakers approved a mechanism tied to $365 million for Moda Center renovation funding, a development that helped address relocation concerns during the ownership transition.

That leaves Portland in a sensitive position. The Blazers are trying to sell fans on a new competitive chapter while also making significant internal cuts shortly after a multibillion-dollar purchase.

There may be a business rationale behind the moves. New owners often review staffing, restructure departments and install their own operating philosophy. But for a fan base that closely follows how the franchise treats its people, the optics are difficult — especially when one of the departing employees was one of the organization’s most visible storytellers.

Dundon’s first few months have already made clear that the Blazers will not operate exactly as they did before. The latest reported layoffs make that shift feel much more tangible.