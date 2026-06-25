Trail Blazers Owner Tom Dundon Frustrates With Another Cheap Move

The Portland Trail Blazers have had one of the strangest years of any team in the NBA. After they sold the franchise to Tom Dundon, they had their head coach arrested for allegedly participating in an illegal gambling scheme.

After that, the Blazers were led to the playoffs by interim head coach Tiago Splitter. Instead of naming him the permanent head coach, he left for the Bulls. Instead, Portland signed Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori to a deal with only one year guaranteed to be the head coach.

Dundon has taken a lot of criticism for moves perceived as cheap. Now he is frustrating Blazers fans and those around the NBA with how he is handling arena renovations.

Trail Blazers Owner Tom Dundon Wants Taxpayers to Fully Fund New Arena

According to Front Office Sports, Dundon wants taxpayers in Portland to fully pay for renovations to the Blazers’ current arena. The renovations would cost around $600 million, and Dundon wants those living in Portland to pay for it all.

“It feels like we’re making a pretty big investment by staying here and paying these tax rates,” Dundon said.

Despite paying over $4 billion for the team, it seems that Dundon doesn’t want to pay for the arena the team plays in. He signed the cheapest coach possible, and he seems to be searching for ways to cut costs. Now, fans are frustrated with this latest development.

This could be a stalemate between the city and Dundon. Dundon clearly doesn’t want to pay for the renovations, while the city believes he should pay for at least part of it. Dundon bought the team with the understanding that he would keep the team in Portland.

If there is an issue with financing the renovations needed for the Moda Center, it’s unclear what could happen. The city had already approved to give the Blazers $120 million for renovations, but if Dundon is trying to hold out on paying anything, that money will be rescinded.

Blazers Fans Seem to Hate Tom Dundon Already

Since buying the team, it doesn’t seem like Dundon is making many friends. Having the team sign Damian Lillard back after he was waived by the Bucks bought him some goodwill, but that seems to have dried up quickly. Those around the league do not seem to be fans of him.

Trail Blazers fans don’t seem to like Dundon much either. He also owns the Carolina Hurricanes, and they just won the Stanley Cup. The hope is to bring that championship pedigree to Portland, but this spending plan seems to lend itself to the exact opposite of that.

If an agreement to finance the renovations cannot be reached, the team will continue to play in the current building as is. They have a lease there until 2030, and no other plans to get a new arena.