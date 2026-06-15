NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics, Heat ‘Almost There’ on Giannis Antetokounmpo Answers

The NBA trade rumor mill is humming now that we’re down to, basically, two prime suitors for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as things stand almost a week out from the NBA draft. That could change, as the Bucks have been known to pull off some stealthy moves in their time, including the surprise trade for Damian Lillard and the shocking free-agent deal for Myles Turner just last summer.

But the universe of teams that are capable of making a quality deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo while also having a legitimate chance of signing him to a subsequent extension is decidedly small and as of now, just two stand out–and they’re the two that have been highlighted for the last month of this process: the Celtics and the Heat.

The business of NBA trades probably will begin in earnest soon, especially if/when the Antetokounmpo deal gets decided, and with the draft looming. “There is some of that, keeping the powder dry until Giannis gets done,” one NBA source said. “But after that, there will be more. It’s getting close. It’s almost there.”

Let’s check in on where things stand.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown on the Move?

The Bucks have talked with multiple teams, not just as Antetokounmpo suitors but as potential additional teams to bring into a wider trade, and that’s been making the rounds on the NBA trade rumor mill, too. One answer that the Celtics and Heat have gotten from the Bucks is that the preference is to have a third team involved.

If the Celtics send out Jaylen Brown for Antetokounmpo (it’s a long, long shot for them to make a deal another way), Brown would then land with a third team, as we reported as a likelihood a month ago. Brown will turn 30 this year, and the Bucks want young pieces.

As for the Heat, the Bucks remain underwhelmed by their offer, which includes Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel’El Ware plus a package of what’s likely to be three first-round picks. There are some interesting gambles there, but no firm star power. Miami’s challenge is to use the pieces it has through a third team (potentially Brooklyn) to drum up a better asset to send to the Bucks.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo Extension Looms

Getting adequate compensation in return for Antetokounmpo is the first concern of the Bucks. But the second concern comes from the teams that would be acquiring him–they want to know whether he would sign an extension with them.

Part of the stubborn trick of pulling off an Antetokounmpo trade has been the lack of a clear Antetokounmpo list, a group of teams he is known to want to sign with. He has a year on his contract after this one, which gives Antetokounmpo leverage but he seems to be loathe to rule out teams altogether.

But it appears that the Celtics and the Heat are in the clear on that. Multiple reports suggest that Antetokounmpo has been intrigued by playing for the Celtics, and his praise for Joe Mazzulla back in early April was seen as a calculated signal around the league that Antetokounmpo would like to be a Celtic.

Miami Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo Desired Landing Spot?

And there was positive NBA trade rumor reporting in the Heat’s direction on Monday, too, as veteran writer Barry Jackson reported that Antetokounmpo has actually been checking out whether a Miami lifestyle would suit him, and would prefer to be sent to the Heat, something that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has been reporting.

But Jackson notes, Antetokounmpo is open to other possibilities.

Wrote Jackson: “I can confirm, via Giannis associate, what Windy has been saying that Giannis ‘absolutely’ wants to go to Heat. Excited about possibility; has been exploring life options in Miami. (Can’t elaborate on that yet).

“BUT (and it’s a big BUT), like with Lillard, it’s not a case of Miami-and-absolutely nowhere else. In other words, there’s NO indication that he will tell every other team that he wouldn’t sign extension with any of them. There are believed to be a few other teams that he would sign an extension with, with Boston reportedly among them.”