Portland Trail Blazers Reveal True Feelings After Huge Ja Morant Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off a huge trade on Monday, getting Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kris Murray and veteran Jerami Grant.

With the trade, the Trail Blazers have not been more talented than ever, now having four All-Star caliber guards in their roster, such as Morant, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Damian Lillard, who is expected to return to the court next season.

With such a stacked guard rotation, the Trail Blazers received numerous concerns about giving all of them exposure next season. However, their true feelings about these concerns have been revealed via The Athletic’s Jason Quick.

“The Blazers believe the four guards can co-exist,” he reported, pointing out Holiday’s versatility. “In large part because the team believes Holiday can alleviate the redundancy by playing him off the ball as a shooting guard or small forward.”

How Ja Morant Would Fit In Portland

Holiday has been with the Blazers since last year, playing as a stabilizing piece for the young squad, while Lillard was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Holiday played 53 regular-season games in the 2025-2026 NBA season, averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. During the playoffs, he elevated his performance to put up 16.4 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in their first-round series loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

He also played as a mentor for Scoot Henderson, who showed great strides in the past season. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 three-pointers on 41.8% shooting in 24.9 minutes per game in the regular season, before working himself to the rotation.

Lillard has yet to suit up with the Blazers since signing with the team in 2025 after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard will see a very talented roster when he returns, headlined by Morant, who is raring for a bounce-back season this year, following an ending with the Grizzlies.

Morant only played 20 games last season due to various nagging injuries. When he played, he averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.

His value has been hit significantly in the trade market, but he is expected to have a chip on his shoulder with the Blazers next season.

Ja Morant Is Excited To Be In Portland

Ja Morant is excited to be in Portland, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“This trade pairs Ja Morant and Damian Lillard together in Portland. This is a high upside swing for the Trail Blazers,” Charania said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Ja Morant’s value across the league in trades with the Grizzlies had just plummeted, but Blazers officials spoke to Ja Morant a short time ago. I’m told Ja Morant told them he’s excited to be in Portland now.”

Morant will not be the only new face in Portland next season, as they hired Micah Nori as the team’s new head coach, replacing Tiago Splitter.

Morant will again have a shot to get to the NBA playoffs with the Blazers next season.