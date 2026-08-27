Blazers’ Yang Hansen Gives Portland Something to Think About After Qatar Win

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen didn’t need much playing time to make his presence felt in China’s latest World Cup qualifier.

Yang finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in just 19 minutes, 38 seconds as China defeated Qatar 83-57. He shot 7-of-11 from the floor, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range, and posted a team-best efficiency rating of 22, according to the game box score.

For Portland, the most interesting part wasn’t simply the near double-double. Yang showed several pieces of the skill set the Trail Blazers need him to keep developing as he approaches his second NBA season.

Yang Hansen Did His Damage Quickly Against Qatar

Yang led China in scoring despite ranking only sixth on the team in minutes.

His complete line:

15 points

9 rebounds

2 blocks

1 assist

7-of-11 field goals

6-of-9 two-point field goals

1-of-2 3-point field goals

plus-17

China outscored Qatar 83-57 while shooting 48.4% from the field. Yang was even more efficient, converting 63.6% of his attempts.

He also accounted for seven defensive rebounds and two offensive boards.

The performance continued a productive summer for the 7-foot-1 center.

During NBA Summer League in July, Yang produced perhaps his best outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 111-84 Portland victory. NBA.com described Yang as having “put on a show” in that game.

He later posted 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and four blocks against Denver before grabbing 10 rebounds with two blocks against Utah.

The Qatar performance therefore looks less like an isolated box-score spike and more like another positive entry in a productive offseason.

One Part of Yang Hansen’s Night Matters Beyond the Box Score

The made 3-pointer deserves attention.

One conversion from deep isn’t evidence that Yang suddenly has become a stretch five. But the willingness to take those shots — and force defenses to respect them — could become increasingly important to his fit in Portland.

Yang went only 0-for-1 from three during China’s first two World Cup qualifying appearances in July, according to FIBA’s statistics.

He was more willing to let them fly during Summer League. Against Denver, for example, Yang attempted four 3-pointers and made one. He also hit one of two against Utah.

Against Qatar, he knocked down one of his two attempts while remaining highly efficient inside the arc.

That’s the balance Portland would presumably like to see: Yang doesn’t need to drift away from the paint simply to prove he can shoot. His size, touch and passing are more valuable if opposing centers also have to consider following him away from the rim.

At the other end, his two blocked shots reinforced another encouraging summer trend. Yang blocked four shots against Denver and two against Utah in Las Vegas.

Trail Blazers Still Have a Bigger Question to Answer With Yang

International success does not automatically translate into an expanded NBA role.

Yang averaged 2.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists during his rookie season with Portland, according to NBA.com. His development remains a longer-term project rather than something one strong qualifying game can settle.

But nights like this are useful because the production came in areas that can translate.

Yang finished efficiently. He rebounded. He protected the rim. He made a three. And he did all of it without requiring heavy minutes or dominating China’s offense.

FIBA highlighted Yang before this qualifying window as one of China’s central players after his rookie NBA season, noting that he had gained another year of experience at basketball’s highest level.

Against Qatar, that experience showed.

The next question for Portland isn’t whether Yang can put up numbers internationally. He just gave another reminder that he can.

It’s how much of this version of Yang the Trail Blazers can unlock when NBA games begin again.