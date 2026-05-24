Blazers Center Yang Hansen Makes Feelings Clear on Trying Rookie Season

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen closed his first NBA season with a short message to fans after a year that brought unusual attention, limited minutes and a long development curve.

Hansen reposted a Trail Blazers Instagram carousel about his first year and wrote, “Thankful for u all” with praying hands and a red heart emoji. In another post shared to his Instagram Story, Hansen thanked a trainer after a workout, another sign that his offseason has already started.

It was not a long statement, but it fit the moment. Hansen (杨瀚森), arrived in Portland as one of the most fascinating rookies in the NBA: a 7-foot-1 center from China, drafted No. 16 overall in 2025, who instantly became both a developmental project and a global attention magnet. Hansen is 7-foot-1, 270 pounds, 20 years old and a 2025 first-round pick out of the Qingdao Eagles.

The basketball part was difficult. His rookie-season averages were 2.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 31.0% from the field. It was a “quiet rookie campaign” after he logged only one minute in Portland’s Game 5 playoff loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Playing time during the regular season was sparce, too, as the Blazers made a push for the playoffs and leaned more heavily on their veterans.

That is the tension around Hansen entering the offseason. The hype was real. The viewership was real. The long-term intrigue is real. But the Blazers still need the basketball to catch up.

Yang Hansen’s Rookie Year Was Bigger Than His Box Scores

Hansen’s NBA role never matched the scale of the attention around him — at least, so far.

That started before the regular season. His Summer League games became a major story in China, where NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said Hansen’s Summer League viewership outdrew the NBA Finals in the country.

That kind of attention usually does not follow a rookie big man who is not expected to start right away. Hansen was different. He was China’s most prominent new NBA prospect in years, and his personality also helped. In a September Players’ Tribune essay, Hansen introduced himself to American fans, explaining that he was from Zibo in China’s Shandong Province and was still adjusting to life roughly 6,300 miles from home.

The G League only added to the scale of the story.

Heavy previously reported that the Rip City Remix announced their November 14 game against the Valley Suns drew an NBA G League viewership record in China, with 36.3 million unique viewers and 44.7 million total video views.

That was not just a quirky social-media number. It showed why Hansen’s development matters to more than Portland’s backup center rotation. If he becomes playable, the Blazers have a young big man who can connect the franchise to a massive international audience. If he does not, all that attention becomes a reminder of the gap between marketability and NBA readiness.

Tom Dundon Made Clear Yang Hansen Has to Earn Minutes

New Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon recently addressed that exact issue on the “Game Over” podcast with Rich Paul and Max Kellerman.

Rich Paul asked how Portland could maximize the viewership Hansen brings. Dundon acknowledged that the numbers were high early, then dropped when Hansen did not play much, but he rejected the idea of giving Hansen minutes simply because he draws views.

“I’m not playing him just because he gets views,” Dundon said. “If he earns it, he’ll play.”

That is probably the healthiest framing for Hansen going into Year 2.

Portland cannot ignore his global value. Very few developmental centers make Summer League and G League broadcasts into international events. But the Blazers also have to protect Hansen from becoming a marketing assignment instead of a basketball player.

His rookie year suggested he needs strength, speed, defensive reps and a clearer offensive role. His passing flashes and size remain interesting, but the NBA minutes were mostly sparse. The G League reps mattered because they gave him touches, rhythm and responsibility he could not consistently get with the Blazers.

The Blazers’ Offseason Question Is Development, Not Hype

Hansen’s message to fans was simple, but the offseason ahead is not.

Portland has to decide what kind of second-year plan gives him the best chance to become useful. That could mean more Summer League work, another G League-heavy stretch, or a clearer backup-center path if the roster changes. It should not mean rushing him into minutes just to chase viewership.

The good news for the Blazers is that Hansen is still only 20. He is not a finished product, and his rookie season was always likely to involve adjustment. The difficult part is that first-round picks are judged quickly, especially when they arrive with this much attention.

His Instagram Story did not promise a breakout. It did not answer where he fits next season. It simply acknowledged the fans who followed him through a strange first year.

For Hansen and the Blazers, that is the right starting point. The attention is already there. The next step is turning a famous rookie season into a real NBA role.