NBA Announces Yang Hansen News After Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Game

Yang Hansen did more than fill the box score in the Portland Trail Blazers’ first victory of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

The second-year center delivered the type of complete performance that could strengthen his case for a larger role next season.

The NBA highlighted Hansen on its official social-media account after he recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Portland’s 111-84 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 13. Hansen shot 7-of-8 from the field and produced the double-double in only 21 minutes.

“Yang Hansen SHINED in Portland’s NBA Summer League victory tonight,” the NBA wrote.

The post represented league-wide recognition rather than a transaction or official depth-chart decision. Even so, the performance was meaningful for a player who received only a limited NBA opportunity as a rookie.

Yang Hansen Controlled the Game After Returning From Illness

Hansen missed Portland’s previous game against the Orlando Magic because of an illness, but he showed few signs of rust upon returning against Minnesota.

Portland led 58-44 at halftime and eventually won by 27 points. Chris Youngblood paced the Trail Blazers with 20 points, while Hansen supplied the most balanced individual stat line of the night. Hansen did a little of everything: scoring, rebounding, playmaking and a highlight dunk as Portland secured a nearly wire-to-wire victory.

It was Hansen’s second strong showing in as many appearances.

He opened Summer League with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in an 81-79 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Hansen shot 5-of-10 in that game, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Through two appearances, Hansen has totaled 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists in 47 minutes. That works out to averages of 15.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 12-of-18, or 66.7%, from the field.

Those numbers come in a small Summer League sample, but the nature of the production matters. Hansen has not merely scored against inexperienced competition. He has rebounded, facilitated offense and shown flashes of the unusual passing ability that made Portland interested in him during the 2025 draft process.

Hansen also appears to have taken a step forward from his first Summer League, when he averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Hansen Has a Chance to Earn More NBA Minutes in Year 2

Portland selected Hansen with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, but the 7-foot-1 center was not given an extensive NBA role during his first season.

He appeared in 43 regular-season games and averaged 2.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists. His playing time was limited to approximately seven minutes per appearance.

The Trail Blazers instead gave Hansen substantial developmental work with the Rip City Remix. He averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 14 G League games, shooting 62.4% from the floor.

That production showed Hansen could handle a featured developmental role. His next challenge is proving that his skill set can translate into dependable NBA minutes.

Donovan Clingan remains the player most likely to occupy the top spot at center. Clingan received playoff minutes during Portland’s first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs and finished the regular season with performances such as an 18-point, 13-rebound outing against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hansen therefore does not need to displace Clingan for his second season to qualify as progress. He needs to show Portland that it can trust him as part of the regular center rotation.

His passing could help distinguish him. Portland can run offense through Hansen at the elbow or use him as a connector after screens, giving the second unit a different look from the more defensively established Clingan. Hansen must still prove he can defend NBA pick-and-rolls, protect the rim without fouling and handle stronger centers consistently.

Summer League cannot answer all of those questions. It can, however, demonstrate that Hansen is too productive and too skilled to remain an afterthought.

After receiving little NBA run as a rookie, Year 2 represents a proving season. His performance against Minnesota was his clearest argument yet that he is ready for a bigger test.