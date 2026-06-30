Report: LeBron James Takes Major Step in Deciding Next NBA Team

LeBron James is set to take his talents elsewhere after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Although some saw a James-Lakers split coming, to see it actually happen hit many with a shock. When James arrived in Los Angeles in 2018, most believed that was where he would end his iconic NBA career.

Nearly 3000 days after signing his first Lakers contract, James is looking for a new home, with reports stating the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are the frontrunners to land James in free agency, which commences Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

LeBron James Moves Toward Deciding Next NBA Team

James may be 41 and the NBA’s oldest player, but he very much views his next move critical to his legacy. According to reports, James wants to compete for another title. ESPN’s Dave McMemanin reports James has tasked his agent Rich Paul with speaking to interested teams and presenting him with his options before making a final decision.

“LeBron James has instructed Rich Paul to talk to everyone around the league who is interested in him playing for them and come back to him with what the options are so he can make his decision, a source familiar with James’ thinking told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote in an X post.

Whereas James signed with the Lakers soon after free agency began in 2018, the four-time NBA MVP may take his time in making his next decision.

But what even made James feel like moving on from the Lakers was best? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported earlier that James’ decision would ultimately come down to what made him the happiest. McMenamin reports James’ decision to leave the Lakers was also rooted in wanting to play high-level basketball.

“After taking time to decompress and undergo some self-assessment,” McMenamin wrote, “LeBron James came to the conclusion that he wanted to continue playing ‘meaningful, competitive basketball,’ a source familiar with James’ thinking told ESPN.”

Which Team Stands Out as James’ Top Suitor?

According to the most plugged-in NBA insiders, it is too early to tab a team as the favorite to land James, despite free agency starting Tuesday evening.

Before it was announced that James wouldn’t return to the Lakers, Golden State emerged as a top landing spot for the 22-time All-Star, with Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis also emerging as a Warriors trade target to help entice James to join Stephen Curry in the Bay.

James’ strong connection with Curry and Draymond Green — who reportedly declined his nearly $28 million player-option for the 2026-27 season in an attempt to carve the financial room to sign James as a free agent — has put Golden State among the top suitors for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

But Miami and Cleveland possess the reunion factor. And it’s a strong one.

James going back to the franchise that drafted him and watched 11 seasons of his career would be a feel-good story to close his career. Or, James could return to the Heat, with whom he enjoyed perhaps the most decorated four-year stretch of his 23-year career.