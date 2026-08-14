Russell Westbrook’s Post-Retirement Plans Possibly Revealed

Russell Westbrook proved in his last NBA season that he still has a lot left in the tank. The 2017 NBA MVP averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds for the Sacramento Kings before announcing his retirement this summer.

Big3 CEO Ice Cube is convinced that Westbrook can still play basketball at a high level, and plans to recruit the Oklahoma City Thunder legend to his basketball league.

“We’ll give him a week,” Cube told the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday about how long he plans to wait before recruiting “Brodie” to the Big3.

“People want to see him play regardless if he plays in the NBA or not, people want to see him play,” Cube continued. “He still has millions of fans who would love to see him come out and play in the BIG3.”

‘Why Not Keep Going?’

There’s no doubt fans will turn out in droves to watch Westbrook, one of the most entertaining players in NBA history. Cube urged Westbrook to “keep going” and entertain fans rather than walk away into the sunset a tad too early.

“Not only him, but a lot of players that are superstars out here in the world of basketball. Why not give the fans what they want?

“It’s a league where you’re around your peers, you’re around greatness, being a part of the BIG3. It’s fun. Why not keep it going?”

NBA World Celebrates Russell Westbrook

Scores of current and former players have congratulated Westbrook on a Hall of Fame career, while celebrating his drive and passion for the game of basketball.

Notably, Kevin Durant, who played eight seasons with Westbrook at the start of his career, sent out a touching message to his former teammate via X.

“A lot of people looked at the emotions on the court and thought Russ was loud, nah to me, he was quiet and methodical,” Durant said of Westbrook.

“He lead by example and once the lights were bright, he let everything out and experienced pure freedom. It was inspiring as his teammate and everywhere I went, I seen it inspire people from all walks of life, crazy thing is, he didn’t say much, he just showed up,” added Durant.

James Harden, who played with Westbrook on both the Thunder and Houston Rockets, shared a touching tribute as well.

“Love you foo! Proud of you 💔,” Harden wrote on his IG stories.

Elsewhere, Lakers legend Magic Johnson revealed the “two things” he admired the most about Westbrook.

“The two things I admire most about Russell – he never cheated the game, and his passion for giving back to Los Angeles through his numerous philanthropic endeavors. May God continue to bless him and his family!”