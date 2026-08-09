Russell Westbrook Expresses Feelings on Remaining NBA Free Agent

Russell Westbrook has had a decorated NBA career. Playing 18 total seasons, for seven different teams, the multi-faceted guard is currently on the outside of the league looking in.

Westbrook is currently a free agent. While there have been multiple rumors on what team he’ll suit up for next, Westbrook remains without a contract to play in the NBA in 2026-27. He spent last season with the Sacramento Kings, playing on a one-year, $3.6 million contract.

Russell Westbrook Shares Feelings on Being NBA Free Agent

The UCLA product hasn’t just sat around though waiting for the phone to ring. He’s occupied his time in an extremely positive way. Westbrook recently sat down with CNN’s Elex Michaelson to break down his work in the community outside of basketball as well as how he feels still being a free agent from the game he loves.

“I don’t think about it honestly. I love playing basketball and if it happens, it works and that’s my plan,” Westbrook said.

First and foremost, Westbrook discussed his work in and around the Los Angeles community. Growing up in Long Beach, California, Westbrook has made it a point to give back to the community that raised him.

He founded the Why Not? Foundation in 2012 to help empower and educate underprivileged kids. He’s run free basketball camps, provided meals for numerous families, and he’s helped educate the youth through specialized school programs.

On his foundation’s homepage, front-and-center, is their mantra. This is Westbrook’s, the founder of the Why Not? Foundation, message to the underappreciated youth of today.

“‘Why Not’ is a mantra of empowerment that inspires confidence and resilience. Through education, training, and advocacy, we champion underserved communities and set youths and adults up for paths of success.”

Westbrook Seeks Next NBA Contract

While Westbrook is certainly doing a lot of good in the community, the focus also remains landing another NBA contract. Westbrook took his free agency late into the offseason last year, signing that one-year-deal with the Kings.

He’s not the only big name, free agent still available on the market. The likes of James Harden, Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson, DeMar DeRozan, and Bradley Beal are also seeking their next contract.

Time will tell if and when Westbrook’s NBA career will continue. He may not be considered the best player available on the market, but he’s assuredly one of the most decorated. Westbrook stands atop the list of all-time career triple-doubles (209). He’ll look to retain that lead, as he’s only 11 triple-doubles ahead of Nikola Jokic (198).

Oscar Robertson still sits third on the all-time triple-doubles list (181). Westbrook, Jokic, and Robertson are also the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game in 64 total games played for the Kings. They are reportedly the current frontrunner to sign Westbrook. The question in the public eye is if Westbrook will be willing to accept a reduced role behind this year’s first-round pick by the Kings, Darius Acuff Jr. Acuff Jr. was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.