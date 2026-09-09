Kings Make Surprising Ben Simmons Decision After $3.5 Million Deal

Ben Simmons is getting another NBA opportunity, but the Sacramento Kings protected themselves in case the former All-Star’s comeback stalls before it begins.

Simmons signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract worth up to $3.5 million, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday. He will receive $1 million if he makes Sacramento’s opening-night roster.

“Update: Ben Simmons has signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal worth up to $3.5 million with the Sacramento Kings, per sources. If he makes the opening night roster, he’ll earn $1 million. The 30-year-old, 3-time All-Star is making an NBA comeback. ESPN was first on an agreement,” Scotto wrote on X.

The structure gives the Kings an extended audition rather than another binding financial commitment. Simmons missed the entire 2025-26 season because of persistent back trouble and last appeared in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2025.

Kings Remain Safely Below First Apron

Although Simmons can earn $3.5 million, Sacramento’s projected cap charge should be approximately $2.15 million under the NBA’s minimum-salary reimbursement rules. The league covers the difference between Simmons’ salary and the minimum charge assigned to teams signing experienced veterans.

That leaves the Kings with an estimated apron payroll of approximately $201.1 million.

Sacramento is roughly $700,000 above the $200.428 million luxury-tax threshold but remains approximately $7.9 million below the $209.015 million first apron. The Kings sit nearly $20.6 million below the $221.686 million second apron.

In other words, the Simmons signing does not create an apron crisis. It could, however, force Sacramento to make another modest roster move if ownership intends to avoid paying the luxury tax.

That flexibility became a priority after the Kings waived and stretched DeMar DeRozan. His contract called for a $25.7 million salary this season, but only $10 million was guaranteed. Sacramento spread that guaranteed money across three seasons, leaving an annual dead-cap charge of approximately $3.33 million.

Sabonis, LaVine Contracts Still Loom Large

The Kings also explored potential trades involving Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine but have not found an acceptable return for either veteran.

LaVine is owed approximately $49 million this season, while Sabonis will make roughly $45.5 million. Their combined $94.4 million accounts for nearly half the luxury-tax threshold before Sacramento pays the rest of its roster.

That financial reality explains why a non-guaranteed Simmons contract made sense. Sacramento can walk away if he is injured or ineffective, but it retains considerable upside if he resembles even a limited version of his former self.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said Tuesday on Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook” that Simmons was not the veteran mentor or traditional floor general the Kings originally sought for rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Sacramento had also considered Cameron Payne, Elfrid Payton and Victor Oladipo.

Fischer nevertheless outlined a plausible endgame: Simmons could rebuild his value as a defender, distributor and playmaker before becoming a potential trade asset.

At his peak, Simmons was a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection. He owns career averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists across 383 games.

Sacramento is betting that some of that talent remains. The Kings are just not guaranteeing much money to find out.