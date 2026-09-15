Ben Simmons Role With The Sacramento Kings Revealed

Ben Simmons will be returning to the NBA in the upcoming season after signing with the Sacramento Kings in a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Simmons is coming off a one-year layoff from the NBA as he decided to rehabilitate his body and his mind to return to action this season.

Simmons’ signing came as a surprise for the NBA world, but his role is now clear for the Kings, a team that missed the playoffs for the last three seasons.

What Kind Of Ben Simmons Will The Sacramento Kings See?

“An excited Ben, he’s healthy,” NBA insider Marc Spears said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “He took a year off to get healthy, and they list him at guard. They want him to back up Darius Acuff and he’s already in Sacramento getting ready for next season.”

Presumably, Acuff will be the team’s starting point guard, while Simmons will be his backup.

The 30-year-old former No. 1 overall pick and three-time All-Star sat out the entire 2025–2026 season to focus on rehabilitating chronic back and leg injuries, which he endured over the last four seasons.

After a successful player-only minicamp with Team Australia and extensive physical evaluations and workouts with the Kings’ front office and head coach Doug Christie, the franchise decided to take a low-risk, high-reward gamble on his elite playmaking and defensive versatility.

Simmons last played in the NBA during the 2024–25 season, splitting time between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over his last NBA season, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds across 22.0 minutes per game.

Simmons also appeared in five playoff games, averaging just 0.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 8.4 minutes per night.

Ben Simmons Is Not Going To Mentor Kings’ Darius Acuff

The Sacramento Kings have been molding Darius Acuff as their next franchise cornerstone after drafting him seventh overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

But after initially considering signing a veteran to mentor Acuff, the Kings went on to sign Simmons.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Jones, Simmons will not serve as a mentor for Acuff.

“I’d be careful expecting Simmons to be a mentor to Acuff or any of the young Kings,” Jones wrote. “Given Simmons just sat out a season and has had his commitment questioned for years, that’s not a role that fits him in Sacramento. He doesn’t need that leadership responsibility.”

Malik Monk is widely discussed as a natural mentor for rookie Darius Acuff Jr. on the Kings for the upcoming season.

Both players have ties to the John Calipari coaching tree and high-scoring college pedigrees. Monk transitioned from a high-volume college scorer to a steady NBA contributor and playmaker, giving him valuable experience to share.

As a veteran guard on the roster, Monk can help guide Acuff through the transition to the NBA pace.

Initially, the Kings wanted to have Russell Westbrook as Acuff’s mentor for the upcoming season, but the former NBA MVP ultimately retired from the NBA. There were also rumors about Victor Oladipo potentially landing in Sacramento, but it never happened.

Acuff is expected to grow as a primary ball handler with the Kings as they look to return to the postseason. Aside from the aforementioned, the Kings also still have veterans Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine on their roster for next season.