Report: Ben Simmons Signing Goes Against Kings’ Plan for Star Rookie

Ben Simmons signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Sacramento Kings, but it may have contradicted the team’s offseason plans.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Jones, Simmons is not expected to mentor the Kings’ up-and-coming rookie Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento’s seventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“I’d be careful expecting Simmons to be a mentor to Acuff or any of the young Kings,” Jones wrote. “Given Simmons just sat out a season and has had his commitment questioned for years, that’s not a role that fits him in Sacramento. He doesn’t need that leadership responsibility.”

This contradicts what the Kings were reportedly looking for in a signing player in free agency this offseason. The Kings have actively searched the veteran market for an experienced point guard to serve as a backup and a mentor for their prized 19-year-old rookie Acuff.

The franchise explored several veteran options to provide guidance on and off the court for the young floor general, initially targeting marquee names like Russell Westbrook, who announced his retirement last month, as well as Victor Oladipo, Cameron Payne, and Elfrid Payton.

Who Will Mentor Sacramento Kings Rookie, If It’s Not Ben Simmons?

Ultimately, the mentorship role is now given to Malik Monk, who shares a strong connection with Acuff. The two attended the University of Arkansas and played under coach John Calipari.

Monk, who has played nine NBA seasons, understands the pressure of high-scoring guard roles and NBA adjustments, which could give Acuff some guidance in his early NBA career.

Simmons enters the upcoming season with low-risk, high-upside expectations to anchor the Kings as a versatile playmaker and defender.

Simmons sat down the entire 2025-2026 NBA season to recover from his recurring back injuries following multiple seasons of disappointing performances.

Simmons’ dramatic downfall in the NBA stems from a catastrophic loss of confidence during the 2021 playoffs, where he passed up an open dunk that ultimately resulted in the Philadelphia 76ers getting eliminated.

The timid play shattered his confidence and drew heavy criticism from his coach, teammates, and fans.

Now, Simmons gets the chance to re-establish his NBA reputation with the Kings, a team with no playoff expectations.

Ben Simmons Gets Harsh Comments From Stephen A. Smith

Ben Simmons received some really harsh criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shortly after his signing with the Kings.

Stephen A. said that Simmons should be the one paying the Kings to play for them next season.

“I’m talking about a dude at 6-foot-10, this is not an exaggeration, 6-foot-10, was ambidextrous, the handle, the passing ability, the defensive prowess,” Stephen A. said in ESPN’s First Take. “This brother could do everything but shoot. He was something special. And somehow, someway, something happened to this dude’s mental and he treated taking a shot as if you asked him to be on the front lines in Afghanistan.”

“He should be paying them to let him play. He should be paying them to let him play. It should be in reverse. He should be the first player in the NBA that actually pays the team to let him play in NBA uniform, considering the thievery he engaged in for a few years disguised as NBA player where he was scared of his own damn shadow, but never scared to pick up the check to get the money. He should be paying them,” he added.

Nevertheless, Simmons can prove every doubter wrong in the upcoming season.