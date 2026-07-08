Sacramento Kings Officially Bring Back Former Knicks Player on 2-Year Contract

The Sacramento Kings have officially re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Achiuwa joined the Kings in early November after getting waived by the Miami Heat during the preseason. He ended up having the best year of his career in Sacramento.

In 73 games last season, Achiuwa made 53 starts and averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He shot 52.8% from the field, which was also a career high.

The Kings rewarded his efforts with a new deal. They shared photos of him putting pen to paper on social media. He was joined by Kings general manager Scott Perry, who gave him a warm hug after the deal was official.

“He’s so back,” the Kings social media accounts wrote.

Before joining the Kings, Achiuwa also played for the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks. He was part of the OG Anunoby trade from Toronto to New York midway through the 2023-24 NBA season.

Achiuwa’s Contract Details

In the Sacramento Kings’ official press release, terms of Precious Achiuwa’s contract were not disclosed.

NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported that it two-year deal worth $11.5 million on June 30.

“Free agent forward Precious Achiuwa has agreed on terms to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings on a two-year, $11.5M deal, league sources tell me,” Haynes tweeted.

According Spotrac, Achiuwa’s contract is fully guaranteed for both seasons. There’s no player or team option for the second year of the deal. He’s not eligible to get traded until December 15, 2026.

The deal was negotiated by Achiuwa’s agent Bernie Lee of Thread Sports Management. Lee is also the representative for Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler.

Kings Fans’ React to Achiuwa’s Signing

Despite coming off a 22-win campaign, Sacramento Kings fans are happy that the franchise brought back Precious Achiuwa.

Here are some of the reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter:

@KaylaAndersonTV: “He EARNED every bit of this deal, so excited to have him back in Sac!”

@isolatedave: “That is a steal. He balled out last year. I know the Kings were god awful which allows for some big stat lines but this is objectively a great value in this market.”

@Shalom4590: “Solid value for a guy who actually showed up and produced last season. Kings needed that continuity.”

@infiniteneil: “Proper NBA big on a very reasonable deal. Solid bench piece and a guy other teams will take in a trade.”

@LetsGoSac: “Seems about right. Don’t hate it. Good vibes, solid depth piece.”

@bballhell: “Just good business for Perry, snagged Achiuwa last season and even after a good season manages to retain him on a fair deal. Some real solid forward depth for Sac with the addition of Karaban as well.”

Achiuwa likely starts next season at power forward, battling rookie Alex Karaban for minutes.