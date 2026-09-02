Domantas Sabonis Decides Next Career Move As Kings Trade Rumors Persist

Domantas Sabonis has long been rumored to be on his way out of the Sacramento Kings, but a move has remained elusive.

However, Sabonis seemed to be doing everything he can to leave Sacramento, as revealed in the latest episode of the Hoops Collective podcast.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Sabonis hired a new agent named Aaron Mintz, who is known for facilitating stars out of teams. Some of his former clients are Trae Young, who was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards, and Walker Kessler, who went from the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I do think it’s somewhat interesting that he changed agents this offseason. He hired Aaron Mintz from CAA,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “This last year, Mintz executed the trade for Trae Young away from Atlanta. Walker Kessler trade away from Utah. And Sabonis just hired him.”

Domantas Sabonis Has Eyes On A Massive Contract Extension

Anthony Slater, a reporter and analyst for ESPN, also chimed in, saying that Mintz helped Young and Kessler secure new contracts with their new squads.

Sabonis, who is now 30 years old, could see the same fate with Mintz as he looks to leave the Kings behind.

“Not only did he execute the trades, this is the more important part, and I know Domantas Sabonis knows this too. He got Trae Young a monster extension. He got Walker Kessler the contract he wanted,” Slater said.

“Domantas Sabonis is extension-eligible, and the Sacramento Kings are not interested in having that conversation. Now they’ve Sabonis and Scott Perry have a very transparent, good relationship, and they’re, you know, I’ve reported it, mean they’ve there’s been several trade talks with Sabonis with several Eastern Conference teams over the last calendar year. It hasn’t come to fruition.”

Sabonis is under contract with the Kings through the 2027-2028 season. Sabonis is eligible for a contract extension, but reports indicate the Kings are currently hesitant to meet his desired price or engage in extension talks.

While the Kings have held exploratory trade discussions with various teams, including a reported one with the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the offseason, Sabonis remains on the roster as Sacramento navigates its long-term direction.

Sabonis played 19 games for the Sacramento Kings in the 2025-2026 NBA season, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis Comes Off An Injury-Riddled Season

Sabonis’s past season was shortened due to a series of physical setbacks, culminating in a partial tear of his left meniscus suffered against the Lakers.

After missing earlier stretches with hamstring and rib issues, Sabonis initially attempted to rehabilitate the knee and play through the discomfort. Still, he ultimately underwent season-ending meniscus repair surgery on February 18, 2026.

The Kings finished the regular season with a 22–60 record, placing 14th in the Western Conference.

Sabonis was once a focal point for the Kings. During the 2022-2023 season, when they won 48 games, the Kings secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and ended a historic 16-year playoff drought with their famous “Beam Team” era.

That team lost in the first round against the Golden State Warriors in a hard-fought, seven-game series.

The team was then led by De’Aaron Fox, Sabonis, and Keegan Murray and was coached by now-NBA champion tactician Mike Brown.