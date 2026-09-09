Domantas Sabonis Linked To Charlotte Hornets Trade

Overlooked All-Star Domantas Sabonis is trying to force a big move now to help the future of his career. The Sacramento Kings have Sabonis under contract and have been involved in a few trade rumors regarding him in the past. NBA insider Jake Fischer provided a new deeper update about Sabonis and why he’s working harder now to force a trade.

The following report from Fischer saw him sharing that Sabonis wants out now and named the Charlotte Hornets as a top option:

“Sabonis wants out of Sacramento himself. That seems to be evident by changing agents this summer. He’s extension eligible. In today’s NBA with the second apron, if you are up for an extension, you don’t want to get to free agency. You want to secure that next bag from your team or you want to get traded to the next team that will do that. Sabonis wants an extension. He had trade interest from the Toronto Raptors. He had trade interest from Charlotte. Both teams were in discussions with Sacramento as recently as this summer. I think Toronto’s talk with the Kings were far more advanced and serious at the deadline. Charlotte is a team that could still be in the mix depending on Sacramento’s trade price.”

Multiple notes there show how noteworthy this story is since few players are going to move before the season. Sabonis adds a multi-time All-Star to the trade market who could become a huge part of another team’s future. Sacramento buying out DeMar DeRozan showed they are hoping to move into a new era of youth.

Will Domantas Sabonis Force Kings Trade?

Sabonis making it clear that he wants to leave Sacramento is a huge update that shows change will come soon. The Kings are now on a new timeline that sees rookie Darius Acuff as the new franchise player and hope to add more young talent during this rebuild.

A player of Sabonis’ caliber no longer makes sense for Sacramento to keep around. However, Fischer also notes that the Kings will not send him to Charlotte or other rumored teams like the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets unless they get positive assets back.

Sacramento already gave up DeRozan for nothing and plan to ride out Zach LaVine’s contract instead of sending him elsewhere as a salary dump. A team must send a respectable offer with picks or a young talent to get Sabonis back.

Why Hornets Make Most Sense For Sabonis

Charlotte took a huge gamble in the offseason by trading LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves to end his era with the franchise. The hope is that they’ll be able to invest in more reliable young talents.

Brandon Miller is considered the new franchise player, but they only got back Naz Reid in the trade. Sabonis makes sense as a third star for the roster and a way to improve their big man depth.

It makes more sense to have Sabonis start and Reid come off the bench for his traditional sixth man role. Sacramento will want one or two draft picks from the Hornets at the very least to make this happen. Charlotte does have more expendable assets after adding more picks in the Ball trade.