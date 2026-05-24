Domantas Sabonis Linked To West Contender In Offseason Trade

The Sacramento Kings will look to trade Domantas Sabonis and other bigger contracts on the roster this summer after another terrible season. Offseason plans expect to see Sacramento trying to build a younger roster. This season featured the veteran core of Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Russell Westbrook becoming one of the worst teams in the entire league. All names are expected to be on the move sooner than later.

Fadeaway World pitched a realistic trade package that sends Sabonis to the Minnesota Timberwolves:

“Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, 2030 second-round pick The Timberwolves get a more organized offensive hub. The Kings get a productive forward, salary balance, and a second-round pick. No first-round pick. No Ayo Dosunmu or Terrence Shannon Jr. That is the line.”

Minnesota would be able to acquire Sabonis without having to give up any future first round draft picks or younger talents. Sacramento looking to shed salary means that they’ll be willing to take weaker offers than one would get for a multi-time former All-Star player. A disappointing playoff exit for the Timberwolves makes it more important to add better talent to the roster for next season.

Why Minnesota Timberwolves Should Make This Move

Both players in this trade for Minnesota are players they should clearly be looking to move. Julius Randle had a terrible postseason and barely did anything of note as the San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Timberwolves to warrant putting him on the trade block.

Donte DiVincenzo suffered an injury that is expected to see him missing at least a few months next season before he can realistically return to game action. Minnesota already needs to move both of these players for any realistic upgrade if they want to contend in the stacked Western Conference next season.

Sabonis has shown the ability to play with a ball-dominant guard, like De’Aaron Fox, to make him seem like a good fit with Anthony Edwards. The one question is if Sabonis and Rudy Gobert can play together since both lack a three-point shot. One of the two could end up being a sixth man since Naz Reid is a better shooter for the frontcourt.

Why Sacramento Kings Should Make This Trade

Sacramento is in a terrible situation of having to move three big contracts of players with minimal trade value. Sabonis holds more value than DeRozan or LaVine due to his younger age and triple double appeal when healthy.

Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud are the Kings’ top prospects, but they are both older than 23. The seventh overall pick will likely be the top asset on the team moving forward. Trading the veterans is a necessary move, even if they take weaker trade packages than they’d like.

Sabonis gets them an intriguing role player to help recover from injury and a former All-Star on an expiring contract in this proposed deal. Next season should be all about prioritizing young talents and trying to get a high draft pick in the 2027 Draft.