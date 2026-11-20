The Sacramento Kings will not be changing their head coach anytime soon this season.

Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie is reportedly not facing an imminent midseason firing despite the team’s rough start to the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Kings Not Thinking Of Firing Doug Christie

A report from NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic indicates the Kings prefer stability and want to avoid a midseason coaching change, with general manager Scott Perry supporting Christie through a rebuilding stretch and factoring injuries into evaluations.

“Until further notice, though, the Kings’ concerns about making a midseason change (and potentially having associate head coach Mike Woodson take over on an interim basis) have them standing pat,” Amick wrote.

“Team sources say the strong preference is to get through the season with Christie before a longer list of candidates emerges in the offseason. And with new franchise centerpiece Darius Acuff Jr. getting rave reviews internally for his early progress and historic rookie numbers, the front office is focused on supporting his growth while overhauling the flawed roster around him.”

The Kings have stumbled out of the gate to a dismal 1-13 record to open the season, tying the 1990–91 squad for the worst 14-game start in franchise history.

Sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Sacramento has struggled to find its footing on either end of the floor, ranking near the bottom of the league in both offensive (29th) and defensive (29th) ratings while getting outscored by an average of 14.0 points per game.

Their lone victory came on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 2, bookended by a 0–6 opening skid and a seven-game losing streak. The team is 0–9 at their home court in Golden 1 Center.

The team’s collective collapse has largely overshadowed the bright spot of rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr.’s breakout scoring and playmaking performances.

Kings Coach Gets Honest About His Job

Kings head coach Doug Christie addressed his job security amid the team’s rough start to the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Christie said his coaching seat is “always” hot regardless of the team’s record.

“I think this seat is hot always, so it doesn’t really matter,” Christie said in an interview with USA TODAY. “Obviously, we want to win games. Nobody wants to win more than me, from the standpoint that the record doesn’t go on the player’s numbers. The record goes on coach’s number.”

“We come in, continue to teach, continue to push. As we get all these guys back and get them healthy, and then we continue down the path of trying to put together what we thought we would be putting together when we started this process.”

He also left a message for the Kings fans who last saw their team reach the NBA playoffs in the 2022 NBA season, when the team was still coached by Mike Brown, who led the New York Knicks to the NBA championship last season.

“This is a process that we’re going through to try to get to where we want to go, and their loyalty means everything,” Christie said. “ When I see them around town, they’re always (saying) ‘coach keep going, keep pushing,’ and that’s what I do every day. I’ll always be the first one in the building, working until we figure this thing out.”