Jalen Duren Reveals His True Feelings on Sacramento Kings Move

Jalen Duren has long been rumored to be interested in moving to the Sacramento Kings amidst his ongoing saga with the Detroit Pistons regarding his contract extension.

The Pistons and Duren’s negotiations have been at a standstill since the end of last season as the All-NBA center’s perceived value of himself does not match Detroit’s intended investment to retain his services.

According to NBA insider Marc Spears during ESPN’s NBA Today, Duren is very much welcome to join the Kings whenever he gets the chance. This stems from Duren’s relationship with Sacramento’s general manager Scott Perry.

“Scott Perry has a relationship with Jalen Duren dating to when he was trying to get the Knicks to draft him which they did, but they traded him to the Pistons,” Spears said. “Duren likes Scott Perry a lot, he likes Sacramento a lot, but the Pistons, they’re focused on bringing him back, they have some optimism, but it’s complicated. I just hear that Jalen, it’s not about money right now.”

Jalen Duren Brings ‘Black Cloud’ to Detroit Pistons Training Camp

Spears added that Duren is bringing a “black cloud” into the Pistons’ training camp in two weeks, but the franchise is doing its best to minimize the situation or fix it.

“He feels disrespected,” Spears said. “There’s a black cloud going into camp…they gotta try to fix it, and I don’t know if they can in time.”

The Kings are long expected to pursue Jalen Duren with a max-level contract if he bypasses a long-term extension with Detroit and reaches unrestricted free agency next summer.

Duren and the Pistons have stalled on extension talks, with Duren seeking a massive payday of over $200 million, but Detroit is only offering around $190 million.

According to multiple reports, Duren is seriously considering signing a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer for the upcoming season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2027. It is a massive gamble on Duren, as he could be leaving generational wealth on the table to re-prove himself.

But Duren is still just 22 years old and is coming off an All-NBA Third Team performance in the regular season before underwhelming in the playoffs.

Earlier, Sacramento tried to construct a sign-and-trade package centered around Domantas Sabonis, but the Pistons refused to engage.

Jalen Duren Continues To Distance Himself From The Pistons

Jalen Duren has distanced himself from the Pistons this offseason.

According to reports from The Athletic, Duren intentionally stayed away from his teammates during key offseason gatherings, including a player-led team minicamp coordinated by Cade Cunningham.

He was also absent from a holiday team party hosted by Pistons owner Tom Gores at his home in Southern California.

“It speaks volumes that Duren has chosen to keep his distance from his team this summer,” the report said. “Per a league source, Duren didn’t attend the San Diego team minicamp Cade Cunningham coordinated the week of Aug. 23 or the Labor Day team party at owner Tom Gores’ home in Southern California.”

Duren faces an October 1 deadline to sign his $9.6 million qualifying offer or a long-term contract with the Pistons.

The NBA world and Pistons can only wait and see how the negotiations go ahead of the 2026-2027 season.