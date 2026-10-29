Kings’ Ben Simmons Calls Himself a ‘Unicorn’: ‘I’m Not a Normal Guy’

The Sacramento Kings’ Ben Simmons still believes he belongs in the NBA, even as another serious injury interrupts his career. Speaking with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Simmons described himself as a different kind of player. His confidence remains intact despite the rehabilitation process now ahead of him.

The context matters. Simmons tore his right Achilles tendon during an Oct. 18 practice and underwent surgery two days later, Spears reported. He is expected to miss the season, turning a potential comeback campaign into another recovery challenge.

For Kings fans, his comments offer a glimpse into how he is approaching that setback. Simmons is not presenting the injury as the end of his basketball ambitions. He remains convinced that his particular skill set has a place in the league.

Ben Simmons Explains His ‘Unicorn’ Claim

“I’m more than capable of playing in this league,” Simmons told Spears. “I’m built for this. I’m not a normal guy. I’m kind of like a unicorn in the sense of how I play the game. I’m not your typical player. I don’t know how to put it, but I feel like I’m a lot different than most.”

That description concerns how Simmons views his game. It should not be expanded into a claim that he considers himself better than every other player. His words emphasize being different, rather than declaring himself the league’s best.

There is also a distinction between confidence and availability. Believing his game remains valuable can help explain his determination to return. It cannot establish how his body will respond or predict what his eventual performance will look like.

Sacramento Support Gives Simmons a Foundation

Spears reported that Simmons plans to begin rehabilitation in Sacramento with support from the organization. Simmons praised the Kings’ leadership, coaching staff and teammates for being there for him. That backing provides an important personal foundation during his absence.

For Sacramento, the immediate situation is about supporting recovery rather than projecting nightly production. Two preseason appearances cannot establish what a full comeback would have become. They also do not erase the challenge created by an Achilles injury.

Simmons’ “unicorn” description will attract attention because it is memorable. The more consequential part is his continued belief that he can contribute again. Turning that belief into another NBA opportunity requires recovery first.

For now, the confidence is clear. The basketball answers will have to come later. Sacramento supporters can recognize the distinction while hoping his next chapter includes sustained health.