Kings Fans Receive Emotional News About Coach Who Defined Franchise’s Greatest Era

The Sacramento Kings joined the basketball world in mourning Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman on Monday, honoring the architect of the most successful era in franchise history following news of his passing.

Adelman, who won 1,042 games during a coaching career that spanned nearly three decades, coached the Kings from 1998 to 2006 and transformed Sacramento into one of the NBA’s premier franchises. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was 79.

In a statement released Monday, the Kings paid tribute to the coach whose leadership helped define a generation of basketball in Sacramento.

“The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a beloved coach whose leadership, character, and vision helped define an era of Kings basketball that inspired our city and captivated fans around the world,” the team said.

Rick Adelman Built the Greatest Era in Sacramento Kings History

Adelman arrived in Sacramento in 1998 and quickly engineered the most successful stretch in franchise history.

Under his leadership, the Kings reached the playoffs in all eight seasons he coached the team, becoming a perennial contender in the Western Conference. He became the first Kings coach to guide the franchise to consecutive playoff appearances since the 1979-81 teams.

Sacramento’s rise culminated during the 2001-02 season when the Kings earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Adelman’s team, led by Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic, Mike Bibby, Vlade Divac and Doug Christie, pushed Phil Jackson’s Los Angeles Lakers to seven games in one of the most memorable playoff series in NBA history.

The Kings became known for their elite ball movement, unselfish style and high-powered offense, with many observers viewing Adelman’s system as one of the league’s most innovative attacks of the era.

Kings Statement Highlights Adelman’s Lasting Legacy

The Kings emphasized that Adelman’s influence extended far beyond wins and losses.

“During his eight seasons in Sacramento, he led the team to unprecedented success and helped create some of the most memorable moments in franchise history,” the organization said.

“For an entire generation of Kings fans, Coach Adelman represented the very best of Sacramento basketball, and he will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him – with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.”

The franchise added that Adelman’s leadership helped establish a culture that continues to resonate throughout the organization today.

Hall of Fame Coach Won More Than 1,000 NBA Games

Adelman coached 23 NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He finished his career with 1,042 victories, ranking 10th on the NBA’s all-time coaching wins list, earned induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Following news of his passing, veteran NBA reporter Marc J. Spears paid tribute on social media.

“Rest in Peace Hall of Famer. Outstanding coach who was beloved by his players. Great man. My condolences and prayers to the Adelman family,” Spears wrote.

Sacramento Never Fully Replaced Adelman’s Impact

Despite leading Sacramento back to the playoffs in 2006 after overcoming a difficult start to the season, Adelman’s contract was not renewed by ownership following a first-round playoff loss to the eventual champion San Antonio Spurs.

His departure marked the end of an era.

The Kings would not return to the playoffs until 2023, nearly 17 years later. To this day, Adelman remains the only coach of the Sacramento-era Kings to guide the franchise to the postseason more than once.

That distinction underscores why so many Kings fans continue to view Adelman as the defining coach in franchise history.

“Our thoughts are with Mary Kay, his family, friends, former players, and all who loved him,” the Kings said.

Adelman is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay, six children and 12 grandchildren. His son, David Adelman, currently serves as head coach of the Denver Nuggets.