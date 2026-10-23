Kings Land Reigning Rookie of the Year in New Signing

The Sacramento Kings are adding a guard whose first professional season earned him recognition. Sean Pedulla has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with Sacramento, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. His agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, confirmed the agreement to ESPN.

Pedulla was the 2025-26 NBA G League Rookie of the Year, giving Sacramento an addition with something more substantial than an intriguing scouting profile. He has already produced against professional competition. Now, the challenge is turning that success into a lasting NBA opportunity.

For Kings fans, that makes this a signing worth understanding without immediately attaching unrealistic expectations. A two-way agreement does not guarantee a place in the regular rotation. However, taking a closer look at a productive young guard is a sensible way to explore potential backcourt depth.

Sean Pedulla Brings Award-Winning Production to Sacramento

Pedulla’s G League recognition came with contributions across multiple categories. According to an NBA G League release, he was the only player during the regular season to average at least 20 points, six assists, five rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 made 3-pointers. That combination gives Sacramento several parts of his game to evaluate. gleague.nba.com

The scoring naturally draws attention, but the broader production is what makes his résumé interesting. A guard who contributes as a passer and rebounder has more ways to influence possessions than simply waiting for shots. Sacramento will need to determine how those contributions translate against NBA size, speed and defensive pressure.

That is where expectations should remain grounded. Winning a G League award is evidence of success at that level, rather than a promise of immediate NBA impact. Pedulla still has to establish what he can consistently provide when opportunities arrive.

Kings Give Pedulla Another Chance to Prove Himself

The appeal for Sacramento is straightforward. Two-way contracts provide a development path between the NBA and G League, allowing teams to work with players who are still establishing themselves. Pedulla arrives with recent production that gives the Kings a reason to invest that time.

His next step will depend on execution in a different environment. Decision-making, dependable shooting and the ability to handle defensive assignments will matter more than the award attached to his name. Those are the details that turn an interesting signing into a useful roster addition.

Sacramento does not need to declare this a breakthrough today. The Kings have secured an opportunity to evaluate a guard who earned recognition through his play. Pedulla now gets the chance to show that his rookie season was the beginning of something bigger.