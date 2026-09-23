Kings Get Worst-Case Update About Domantas Sabonis Trade

The Sacramento Kings arguably have the worst overall situation in the NBA today with few young assets and veterans on bad contracts. One major rumor circulating all year is that the Kings would like to trade three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis for the betterment of their rebuild.

Unfortunately, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that Sacramento would likely get nothing of value in a Sabonis trade:

“The Kings have been maintaining that they view Domantas Sabonis as positive trade value, that they would need a positive draft pick to come back in a deal, which I just don’t think is plausible. From my conversations with rival executives around the league, many do not think that Domantas Sabonis has positive trade value. They think that they would need to be compensated in order to take on the remainder of his contract. Because in this NBA, you have to evaluate a player not just on what his current contract structure is, but what his extension could look like. And while Sabonis is on the books this year for $45.5 million and next year for $48.6 million, he is extension-eligible and is going to be looking for his next deal.

Fischer went in depth to reveal both that Sabonis currently has a negative trade value and that this is unexpected to change due to his need for an extension. The Kings ran into similar issues of having to waive DeMar DeRozan and keep Zach LaVine since no one wants their expensive contracts for limited value.

Sacramento Kings Plan For Domantas Sabonis

The likely scenario for Sabonis will be to have him start the season and playing his usual minutes to boost his value if he plays well. Darius Acuff is the only young Kings player worthy of a high usage rate, and he will need someone like Sabonis for pick and roll plays.

Sacramento will hope to increase Sabonis’ value for a trade at the deadline to get anything of value. The current market would see a first-round draft pick or a young talent with any noteworthy potential being enough for the Kings to pull the trigger.

Outside of Acuff, Keegan Murray is the other name that Sacramento needs to develop. Sabonis and LaVine will have plenty of opportunities to put up stats and tempt other teams into considering a trade.

Teams That Could Trade For Domantas Sabonis

The Charlotte Hornets are the team most linked to Sabonis since they could use another former All-Star after losing LaMelo Ball. Sabonis would likely love this trade since they’d love to extend his contract to be part of the future.

Another rumored scenario sees the Detroit Pistons involved due to Jalen Duren’s contract drama. Duren reportedly wants to join Sacramento due to their willingness to pay him, but a trade for Sabonis is needed. Detroit doesn’t want Sabonis, yet things can change throughout the season.

Rebuilding teams like the Brooklyn Nets could view Sabonis as viable if their center plans fizzle out. The Kings will have more chances to trade Sabonis, but a lot must happen for his value to rise.