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Sacramento Kings Reveal Major Decision On Zach LaVine Future: Report

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Sacramento Kings v Detroit Pistons
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 07: Zach LaVine #8 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after a second half three point basket against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Sacramento won the game 127-117. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings have a big decision on their hands, and it may be their toughest challenge this offseason. 

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Kings are looking to trade LaVine away this offseason. If not, they could be looking to continue shopping him until next year’s trade deadline in February. 

This comes after LaVine exercised his $49 million player option for the 2026-2027 season with the Sacramento Kings. This is the final year of the five-year, $215.2 million max contract he originally signed in 2022.

“LaVine has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation for the past year, but there hasn’t been much of a market for his services due to the size of his contract,” Anderson wrote in his report. 

“The Kings will continue to explore trade possibilities for LaVine as general manager Scott Perry works to overhaul an aging and expensive roster. If they can’t find a deal before the February trade deadline, LaVine’s expiring contract will come off the books next summer, giving Sacramento significant salary cap relief.”

Zach LaVine’s Salary Is A Huge Hurdle

Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21: Zach LaVine #8 of the Sacramento Kings is guarded by Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center on January 21, 2026 in Sacramento, California.  (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LaVine has been in trade rumors this offseason, but his current contract makes it hard for teams to justify his addition to their salary sheets. 

LaVine struggled with a hand injury in the 2025-2026 NBA campaign. Nevertheless, he remained a solid offensive player with the Kings. 

LaVine averaged 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game across just 39 regular-season games for the Kings before undergoing season-ending surgery on his right hand.

LaVine will be turning 32 years old next season and has yet to play in the playoffs since 2022. 

The Kings finished the 2025-2026 NBA season with a 22-60 record, placing 14th in the Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings Reportedly Targeting NBA Champion Center

2026 NBA Finals - Media Day

GettySAN ANTONIO, TX -JUNE 2: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks watches practice at 2026 NBA Finals – Media Day at Frost Bank Center on June 2, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Another offseason target for the Sacramento Kings is Mitchell Robinson, who is fresh from helping the New York Knicks win the 2026 NBA championship. 

However, the Kings needed to open up cap space for him, potentially trading away some other pieces to sign Robinson. 

“The Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson obviously bills as the top rim-running center on the board among unrestricted free agents,” NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote in Substack. “It appears unlikely that Sacramento can generate the needed financial flexibility to compete with those offers, but word is that the Kings would very much like to barge into the Robinson mix if possible if they can unexpectedly manufacture additional maneuverability by trading away a veteran or two.”

To sign him, the Kings could move veteran center Domantas Sabonis, who will be earning $45 million next season. 

Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes per contest. He led the Knicks on the glass with 4.2 offensive rebounds per game and shot an efficient 72.3% from the field.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Sacramento Kings Reveal Major Decision On Zach LaVine Future: Report

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