Pat Beverley Shares Why Ben Simmons’ NBA Return Is A Problem

The news of Ben Simmons returning to the NBA sees a lot of criticism towards the controversial player. Simmons received a chance to join the Sacramento Kings and restart his career after a full year away from the sport. The optimistic approach sees hope that Simmons rehabbing his body will give him a better chance at success, but Patrick Beverley is looking at it from the other side.

Beverley believes that Simmons getting a chance over players who have done more than him in recent years exposes a league problem:

“First off, um, I don’t like this at all. I don’t like this at all. I don’t think it’s fair that you can quit the game of basketball and come back. Like, you can quit with not having a ton of success, right? You can quit because the game is hard and it’s stressful, and you’re not playing well, and the fans are on you, and the media is on you. When we’ve been looking at Victor Oladipo, who’s been competing, who’s degraded himself, went to the D-League, right, or G-League. We got Gabe Vincent who don’t have a job, right? We got Cam Thomas who don’t have a job, who, like, putting in that work year after year, and, like, a guy can just quit and come back anytime.”

Pat Bev accused Simmons of quitting on the game after terrible final stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. However, his bigger point is that players like OIadipo, Thomas, and Vincent still trying to get a job looks worse now that a “quitter” gets another chance.

Why Ben Simmons Received Another Chance

Sacramento has liked Simmons for years and seemingly wanted to take a chance on him having a bounce back story. Past rumors saw the Kings wanting to acquire Simmons all the way back when they were shopping Tyrese Haliburton on the trade market.

The overall talent of Simmons was stronger than most other names that Beverley listed. Simmons also had All-Star appearances and Defensive Player of the Year consideration during his best seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Beverley is making a valid point, but NBA teams will always take the chance for a better upside. Thomas and Vincent are coming off poor seasons that hurt their value. Oladipo suffering injuries with the Indiana Pacers changed his career forever and sees most teams viewing him as too old for another chance now.

Pat Bev Criticizing Ben Simmons From His Own Experience

Beverley relates to the players he named as once respected players getting unofficially kicked out of the league. Following stints helping the Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves improve, among other teams, saw Beverley hoping to remain in the NBA.

However, teams viewed Beverley as too old and flawed to warrant giving spots to younger talents with more upside. Simmons getting another shot with the Kings rubs Beverley and others the wrong way.

Many believe that Simmons disrespected the league by refusing to play for the 76ers after his rift with Joel Embiid and others. Simmons’ talent gives him another shot, but Beverley and others are allowed to resent him and Sacramento for giving him a chance.