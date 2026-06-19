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Sacrament Kings’ Potential No. 7 Draft Pick Revealed

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Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts against the High Point Panthers during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon
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The Sacramento Kings are zeroing in on an elite scoring guard for their No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. 

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings are looking to draft Darius Acuff Jr. in the draft. 

“As far as the pick itself, there continues to be the most noise around Acuff,” Amick said before emphasizing the secretive nature of the Kings.

“But like always, they’re one of the teams that they don’t really want everybody knowing exactly what they’re going to take, because if you’re trying to trade down, you’re trying to value your pick, you can’t have everybody knowing what you’re doing,” Amick said in his Sactown Sports’ The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross

Darius Acuff Provides Elite Offense For The Kings

Arkansas v Arizona

GettySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots a free throw against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 26, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Acuff, a guard coming from Arkansas, was impressive in his lone year in college, averaging 23.5 points per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. 

Acuff, who stands at 6-foot-3, has shown he is capable of finishing through either hand on top of a smooth jumper and a reliable floater, which would be useful when he plays against bigger rim protectors. 

However, his undersized build and potential defensive liabilities are the biggest cons of his game.

According to Amick, Acuff would add a new dynamic to the Kings, who are without any young promising guard on their roster, following the trade of Keon Ellis

“I don’t think they are building with a championship-or-bust mentality,” he said. “Acuff would be dynamic, would be exciting, would help you win ball games.”

The Kings only won 22 games last season with a veteran-laden roster led by Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan

Western Conference Executive Relays Troubling Concerns About Darius Acuff Jr.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Sweet Sixteen - Practice Day – San Jose

GettySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks dribbles the ball during the Sweet Sixteen Practice Day at SAP Center on March 25, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While Acuff’s offensive talents remained one of his biggest strengths, his defense has been a huge problem for NBA teams. 

According to a unanimous Western Conference executive who talked to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, Acuff’s defense is a big turn-off for teams. 

“Acuff has this horrendous defensive profile that’s pretty pronounced. I always feel when you have a real weakness, whether it’s physical, size, defense, it’s like a seesaw,” Aldridge wrote. “If one side is down, the other side has to be way up. The offense is way up. He’s coming off of one of the great years that the SEC has ever seen. This guy’s averaging 23 a game, shooting over 40 (on 3s).

In contrast, Amick compared Acuff to the likes of newly minted NBA champion and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and even NBA legend Allen Iverson. 

“So you had real good talent evaluators saying this guy’s special,” Amick said. “At the end of the day, I’d probably handicap that being the pick, but Kingston seems to be loud as well.”

In some mock drafts, the Brooklyn Nets are predicted to get Acuff at No. 6, with Darius Fleming going to the Knicks at No. 7

But Acuff’s defensive weaknesses could push him down the draft board, allowing the Kings to snag him at No. 7. 

The NBA Draft will happen on Tuesday, June 23. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Sacrament Kings’ Potential No. 7 Draft Pick Revealed

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