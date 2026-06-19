Sacrament Kings’ Potential No. 7 Draft Pick Revealed

The Sacramento Kings are zeroing in on an elite scoring guard for their No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Kings are looking to draft Darius Acuff Jr. in the draft.

“As far as the pick itself, there continues to be the most noise around Acuff,” Amick said before emphasizing the secretive nature of the Kings.

“But like always, they’re one of the teams that they don’t really want everybody knowing exactly what they’re going to take, because if you’re trying to trade down, you’re trying to value your pick, you can’t have everybody knowing what you’re doing,” Amick said in his Sactown Sports’ The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross

Darius Acuff Provides Elite Offense For The Kings

Acuff, a guard coming from Arkansas, was impressive in his lone year in college, averaging 23.5 points per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44% from 3-point range.

Acuff, who stands at 6-foot-3, has shown he is capable of finishing through either hand on top of a smooth jumper and a reliable floater, which would be useful when he plays against bigger rim protectors.

However, his undersized build and potential defensive liabilities are the biggest cons of his game.

According to Amick, Acuff would add a new dynamic to the Kings, who are without any young promising guard on their roster, following the trade of Keon Ellis.

“I don’t think they are building with a championship-or-bust mentality,” he said. “Acuff would be dynamic, would be exciting, would help you win ball games.”

The Kings only won 22 games last season with a veteran-laden roster led by Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan.

Western Conference Executive Relays Troubling Concerns About Darius Acuff Jr.

While Acuff’s offensive talents remained one of his biggest strengths, his defense has been a huge problem for NBA teams.

According to a unanimous Western Conference executive who talked to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, Acuff’s defense is a big turn-off for teams.

“Acuff has this horrendous defensive profile that’s pretty pronounced. I always feel when you have a real weakness, whether it’s physical, size, defense, it’s like a seesaw,” Aldridge wrote. “If one side is down, the other side has to be way up. The offense is way up. He’s coming off of one of the great years that the SEC has ever seen. This guy’s averaging 23 a game, shooting over 40 (on 3s).

In contrast, Amick compared Acuff to the likes of newly minted NBA champion and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and even NBA legend Allen Iverson.

“So you had real good talent evaluators saying this guy’s special,” Amick said. “At the end of the day, I’d probably handicap that being the pick, but Kingston seems to be loud as well.”

In some mock drafts, the Brooklyn Nets are predicted to get Acuff at No. 6, with Darius Fleming going to the Knicks at No. 7

But Acuff’s defensive weaknesses could push him down the draft board, allowing the Kings to snag him at No. 7.

The NBA Draft will happen on Tuesday, June 23.