Kings Make $11.5 Million Free Agency Decision on Reliable Big

The Sacramento Kings liked what they saw from the combination of veteran forward Precious Achiuwa being paired with rookie standout Maxime Raynaud. So much so that they laid a future plan for the combination of bigs.

On the first day of NBA free agency, the Sacramento Kings agreed to terms to re-sign forward Precious Achiuwa, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported.

Achiuwa, 26, and the Kings agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal. He will remain with Sacramento through the 2027-28 season.

Precious Achiuwa’s Impressive First Season With Kings

Precious Achiuwa’s beginning of the 2025-26 season didn’t go as planned. Originally signing with the Miami Heat for the start of last season, Miami waived the veteran forward after the preseason.

Achiuwa appeared in all four 2025 preseason games with the Heat before being let go by the franchise.

The Sacramento Kings, who were in need of frountcourt depth while struggling at the beginning of 2025-26, signed Achiuwa to a one-year veteran minimum deal on Nov. 4.

Sacramento didn’t quite expect the emergence of Achiuwa and 2025 second-round pick Maxime Raynaud. However, the two came together to become a productive replacement for injured star Domantas Sabonis.

Achiuwa would put together the most productive scoring season of his career, averaging a career-high 10.1 points to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

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What Other Moves Have the Kings Made this Offseason?

The Sacramento Kings have put together a productive offseason so far, stemming from a forgettable 22-60 season in 2025-26.

Guard Zach LaVine opted into his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season. LaVine averaged 19.1 points in a shortened campaign due to season-ending finger tendon surgery in 2025-26.

LaVine is in line to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Ahead of free agency, Sacramento traded guard Devin Carter and a 2033 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks to create cap space.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 7 pick. Acuff Jr. was among the top guards in this year’s draft class. During his freshman season under head coach John Calipari, the guard earned SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year, the Bob Cousy Award, and was a Consensus First-Team All-American.

Sacramento also acquired the draft rights to No. 29 pick Alex Karaban from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Karaban was a pivotal piece to UConn in its national championship runs in 2023 and 2024 as well as advancing to the national championship game in 2026.

With the No. 45 pick, the Kings concluded their draft with selecting guard Emanuel Sharp out of Houston. Sharp earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Defensive Team honors in 2025-26. He also became Houston’s all-time leader in three-pointers made for a career (309).